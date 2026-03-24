Jay-Z Yankee Stadium Concert Tickets Go On Sale Again Today: How To Buy

Jay-Z is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, and in the eyes of many, he is the greatest hip-hop artist to ever live. 2026 is a special year for the artist, as he is celebrating a few milestone anniversaries.

Firstly, Reasonable Doubt is turning 30 years old. Secondly, The Blueprint is turning 25 years old. Both anniversaries will be celebrated in a pair of concerts at Yankee Stadium. The shows will take place on July 10th and July 11th. Fans are extremely excited, and it feels like these will be the shows of a lifetime.

Yesterday, pre-sale tickets were made available online. According to Loren Lorosa, 1.6 million people attempted to cop Jay-Z tickets. This is a pretty massive number, and consequently, pre-sale tickets were all sold out.

However, tickets are going back on sale today for the general public. Of course, the hype is going to be palpable, and we imagine there will be hundreds of thousands of fans in the queue.

Round-Two Of Jay-Z Tickets Today

At 10 AM EST today, over on Live Nation, you will officially be able to get yourself into the queue. Try to be early and fast when navigating the pages. There will be lots of people vying for the same tickets as you.

As far as price is concerned, expect retail tickets to go for hundreds of dollars, with some tickets in the thousand-dollar range. When it comes to resale tickets, it is very likely that those tickets will sell for thousands of dollars due to the sheer demand.

Overall, Jay-Z is an artist in high demand, so it should come as absolutely no surprise that the tickets would be going so quickly. In the online age, this is how things are done, for better or for worse.