He previously announced performances in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, last week. When tickets went on sale on Monday, it sparked pandemonium on social media. Users complained about ticket queues containing as many as 800,000 fans . Those shows will be on July 10 and 11, following his headlining set at Roots Picnic in May.

Is Jay-Z Working On New Music?

Discussing what a new project from him would look like, Jay admitted that he still isn't sure. "I don’t know yet. I don’t know. But I know that we have enough negativity currently," he said. "Forget the landscape of music. I don’t know what I need to create currently that’s going to fulfill me and make me happy because that’s most important. I know I just got to be honest about what I feel and where I am. Maybe I’m overthinking it. Maybe I’m stopping myself from just creating. Whatever it is, it just needs to be a true representation of how I feel. Trying to create something that people like is where I think a lot of artists get jammed up. And people can feel that because it’s not authentic. I just got to make something timeless that I really love and that’s really honest and true to who I am."