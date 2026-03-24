Jay-Z Adds A Third Yankee Stadium Show And Tickets Are Going On Sale Today

BY Cole Blake
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NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter attends Criminal Justice Reform Organization Launch at Gerald W. Lynch Theater on January 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
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Jay-Z previously announced that he'll be performing at Yankee Stadium in celebration of his albums, "Reasonable Doubt" and "The Blueprint."

Jay-Z has added a third concert at Yankee Stadium, with Roc Nation describing the event as "Extra Innings" in an announcement on social media on Tuesday. The show will be on Sunday, July 12, and tickets will go on sale at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 24.

He previously announced performances in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, last week. When tickets went on sale on Monday, it sparked pandemonium on social media. Users complained about ticket queues containing as many as 800,000 fans. Those shows will be on July 10 and 11, following his headlining set at Roots Picnic in May.

Read More: Jay-Z Reveals Why He Didn't Appear On Clipse's "Let God Sort Em Out"

Is Jay-Z Working On New Music?

The announcement of another Yankee Stadium show comes after Jay-Z sat down with Frazier Tharpe for an interview with GQ. During their conversation, Jay opened up about working on new music, although he didn't explicitly confirm plans for his next album.

Discussing what a new project from him would look like, Jay admitted that he still isn't sure. "I don’t know yet. I don’t know. But I know that we have enough negativity currently," he said. "Forget the landscape of music. I don’t know what I need to create currently that’s going to fulfill me and make me happy because that’s most important. I know I just got to be honest about what I feel and where I am. Maybe I’m overthinking it. Maybe I’m stopping myself from just creating. Whatever it is, it just needs to be a true representation of how I feel. Trying to create something that people like is where I think a lot of artists get jammed up. And people can feel that because it’s not authentic. I just got to make something timeless that I really love and that’s really honest and true to who I am."

Elsewhere during the interview, Jay-Z discussed nearly appearing on Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out, the idea of being a "good billionaire," and more.

Read More: Jay-Z Sets The Record Straight On His Relationship With J. Cole

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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