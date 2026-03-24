Jay-Z says he was "close" to appearing on Clipse's latest album, Let God Sort Em Out, but decided against it. Speaking with Frazier Tharpe for a new interview with GQ, Jay explained that he wanted to wait to break his long-running silence until he was ready to put out his own album.

“Yeah, I was close," he said of appearing on the Clipse album. "I think the first thing that I say, it has to be said from me. [Pauses and reconsiders.] I don’t want to be so rigid with it, though. I’m going to keep that open. I’m going to take that back. I don’t want to be so rigid. But at that moment, I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to do something.’ But in order for me to move forward, I got to get this sh*t out. I got to get it out.”

Clipse dropped Let God Sort Em Out back in July 2025. While Jay-Z didn't make an appearance, John Legend, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, the Creator, and more high-profile artists did lend their talents.

Is Jay-Z Working On A New Album?

While the comments seem to hint at working on new music, Jay-Z didn't explicitly confirm plans for a new album. As for what a new project would look like, he said that he's still unsure.