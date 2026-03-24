Jay-Z Reveals Why He Didn't Appear On Clipse's "Let God Sort Em Out"

BY Cole Blake
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Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
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Jay-Z also seemingly hinted at working on new music while speaking with Frazier Tharpe for the GQ interview.

Jay-Z says he was "close" to appearing on Clipse's latest album, Let God Sort Em Out, but decided against it. Speaking with Frazier Tharpe for a new interview with GQ, Jay explained that he wanted to wait to break his long-running silence until he was ready to put out his own album.

“Yeah, I was close," he said of appearing on the Clipse album. "I think the first thing that I say, it has to be said from me. [Pauses and reconsiders.] I don’t want to be so rigid with it, though. I’m going to keep that open. I’m going to take that back. I don’t want to be so rigid. But at that moment, I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to do something.’ But in order for me to move forward, I got to get this sh*t out. I got to get it out.”

Clipse dropped Let God Sort Em Out back in July 2025. While Jay-Z didn't make an appearance, John Legend, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, the Creator, and more high-profile artists did lend their talents.

Read More: Jay-Z Sets The Record Straight On His Relationship With J. Cole

Is Jay-Z Working On A New Album?

While the comments seem to hint at working on new music, Jay-Z didn't explicitly confirm plans for a new album. As for what a new project would look like, he said that he's still unsure.

"I don’t know yet. I don’t know. But I know that we have enough negativity currently," he said. "Forget the landscape of music. I don’t know what I need to create currently that’s going to fulfill me and make me happy because that’s most important. I know I just got to be honest about what I feel and where I am. Maybe I’m overthinking it. Maybe I’m stopping myself from just creating. Whatever it is, it just needs to be a true representation of how I feel. Trying to create something that people like is where I think a lot of artists get jammed up. And people can feel that because it’s not authentic. I just got to make something timeless that I really love and that’s really honest and true to who I am."

Read More: Jay-Z Reveals Why He Chose Kendrick Lamar For Super Bowl Amid Drake Beef

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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