The Sneaker Jay-Z Wore to His GQ Interview Is Getting People Talking

Jay-Z just gave one of the most anticipated interviews of 2026. The rapper sat down with GQ for their April cover story in rare fashion. He broke his silence on several deeply personal topics during the conversation. But sneaker fans had their eyes locked on his feet the entire time.

Jay-Z chose to wear the Adidas Samba OG for the occasion. The choice was clean, classic, and deliberately understated. White leather with black three stripes and a gum sole. No loud statement, no hype collab just a simple sneaker done right.

The simplicity of the choice feels intentional given the weight of the moment. Jay-Z is entering what feels like a reflective era in his career. Keeping the footwear minimal fits perfectly within that energy.

The interview itself touched on his upcoming Yankee Stadium events this July. He plans to perform Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint in full across two nights. The events are being called "Jay-Z 30" and "Jay-Z 25" respectively. It is shaping up to be one of the biggest hip-hop moments of the summer.

Overall, Jay-Z showed up to one of his biggest interviews in years wearing one of the most iconic sneakers ever made.

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Jay-Z GQ Interview

The Adidas Samba OG is one of the most enduring silhouettes in sneaker history. It originated as an indoor soccer shoe in the 1950s and never really left. The white leather upper is clean and simple with no unnecessary details.

Black three stripes run down the side panel in the shoe's most classic form. A gum rubber outsole adds warmth and vintage character to the overall look. The T-toe overlay is a signature design element that makes it instantly recognizable.