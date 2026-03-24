The Sneaker Jay-Z Wore to His GQ Interview Is Getting People Talking

BY Ben Atkinson
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[Subscription Customers Only] Jul 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z before a semifinal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Smith-Reuters via Imagn Images
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Jay-Z wore the Adidas Samba OG during his big GQ April 2026 cover interview, keeping his footwear clean and classic.

Jay-Z just gave one of the most anticipated interviews of 2026. The rapper sat down with GQ for their April cover story in rare fashion. He broke his silence on several deeply personal topics during the conversation. But sneaker fans had their eyes locked on his feet the entire time.

Jay-Z chose to wear the Adidas Samba OG for the occasion. The choice was clean, classic, and deliberately understated. White leather with black three stripes and a gum sole. No loud statement, no hype collab just a simple sneaker done right.

The simplicity of the choice feels intentional given the weight of the moment. Jay-Z is entering what feels like a reflective era in his career. Keeping the footwear minimal fits perfectly within that energy.

The interview itself touched on his upcoming Yankee Stadium events this July. He plans to perform Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint in full across two nights. The events are being called "Jay-Z 30" and "Jay-Z 25" respectively. It is shaping up to be one of the biggest hip-hop moments of the summer.

Overall, Jay-Z showed up to one of his biggest interviews in years wearing one of the most iconic sneakers ever made.

Read More: Ranking Every Air Jordan 3 OG Colorway From Worst To Best

Jay-Z GQ Interview

The Adidas Samba OG is one of the most enduring silhouettes in sneaker history. It originated as an indoor soccer shoe in the 1950s and never really left. The white leather upper is clean and simple with no unnecessary details.

Black three stripes run down the side panel in the shoe's most classic form. A gum rubber outsole adds warmth and vintage character to the overall look. The T-toe overlay is a signature design element that makes it instantly recognizable.

Low profile and lightweight, it sits close to the ground without bulk. The Samba has been worn by everyone from soccer players to fashion icons. Seeing Jay-Z wear it to a GQ cover shoot says everything about where the shoe stands culturally right now.

Read More: Young Thug's Ridiculous Alligator Top Gets Some Comments From PETA

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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