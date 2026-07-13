LeBron James Laces Up "Reasonable Doubt" AF1 At Jay-Z's Night 2

BY Ben Atkinson
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LeBron James wore the unreleased Jay-Z's "Reasonable Doubt" Air Force 1 during the rapper's Yankee Stadium tour.

LeBron James showed up at Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium residency wearing something special. He had on the "Reasonable Doubt" Air Force 1, tied to Jay's 30th anniversary run. Jay-Z is celebrating three decades of his debut album this month.

The shows also mark 25 years since "The Blueprint" dropped. LeBron attended the concerts alongside a long list of celebrities and athletes. Names like Kevin Hart, Megan Thee Stallion, and Leonardo DiCaprio were also there.

Photos and video from the stadium showed LeBron in the sneaker up close. The shoe keeps the classic triple white Air Force 1 build. One heel carries an embossed Roc-A-Fella Records logo in white.

The opposite heel reads "Reasonable Doubt 1996," marking the album's release year. That design nods back to a rare 1999 promotional Air Force 1. Nike only brought that original pair back once, in 2017. This new version has mostly stayed within Jay-Z's inner circle so far.

Rapper Fabolous also received a pair as part of the rollout. No public release has been confirmed for the "Reasonable Doubt" Air Force 1. Based on past drops like this, it may remain a friends and family piece. Still, LeBron wearing it out added more visibility to the shoe. It's one more piece connecting Jay-Z's anniversary run to sneaker culture.

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Jay-Z x Air Force 1 "Reasonable Doubt"

Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows have turned into one of the summer's biggest events. Each night has pulled in a packed list of musicians and athletes. Beyond LeBron, guests have included Beyonce, Nas, Eminem, and Pharrell Williams.

The concerts are split between two of Jay-Z's most important albums. Night one leaned into "Reasonable Doubt," while night two honored "The Blueprint." Both shows reportedly broke attendance records for the venue. Alongside the performances, Roc-A-Fella branded merchandise and pop-ups appeared around the city.

The Air Force 1 fits into that larger anniversary campaign. It borrows details from a sneaker Jay-Z has been tied to since 1999. Seeing LeBron in a pair only adds to the shoe's growing reputation. For now, fans outside Jay's circle can only watch from a distance.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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