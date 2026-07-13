Jordan Melo 5.5 Set To Make Its First Retro Return In 2027

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: New York Knicks-Championship Parade
Jun 18, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Former New York Knicks guard Carmelo Anthony waves to the crowd during the New York Knicks Championship Parade through the Canyon of Heroes. Mandatory Credit: Brenden Willsch-Imagn Images

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

The Jordan Melo 5.5 is returning, bringing back Carmelo Anthony's iconic signature sneaker, in the summer of 2027.

The Jordan Melo 5.5 is coming back next summer, marking its first retro release ever. The shoe first debuted on Black Friday back in 2005. It'sreturning in the same colorway that made it a standout at launch.

Black leather covers most of the upper, with university blue running through the outsole and lining. That same blue shows up on the midfoot sides and the embroidered heel logo. A yellow tone sits behind the tongue and on the heel Jumpman for that extra little bit of contrast.

Carmelo Anthony became Jordan Brand's first signature basketball athlete after getting picked third overall in 2003. That deal helped set the stage for future signature stars on the roster.

Unlike a lot of signature shoes, the 5.5 wasn't built from scratch. Instead, it borrowed design elements straight from the Air Jordan 5 and Air Jordan 6. That mashup approach gave it a look that still feels different today.

The original release also came with a metallic silver hangtag shaped like a small booklet. It walked buyers through some of the shoe's design details back then. Anthony has stayed close to the game since retiring from the NBA. He's been visible through his podcast and other public appearances lately. Sneaker fans have wanted this one retroed for years now.

Read More: Nike SB Taking On The Air Foamposite One In A New "Team Red"

Jordan Melo 5.5

Carmelo Anthony's signature line took an unusual route compared to most Jordan Brand athletes. Instead of getting fresh silhouettes, his early shoes borrowed heavily from existing Air Jordan models.

The Melo 1.5 mixed cues from the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2. Then the 5.5 followed that same pattern using the 5 and 6 as its base. That hybrid style became part of what made the shoe stand out.

It never looked like a typical team release or a basic signature model. The shape and paneling clearly pull from those classic silhouettes. Yet the Melo branding and blue accents still give it its own identity. For longtime collectors, that blend is a big part of the appeal. Newer fans get a chance to grab a shoe that hasn't retroed much.

Read More: Drake Gifts Kyle Forgeard Richard Mille Worth Absurd Amount

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Celebrities Attend The Boston Celtics Vs The New York Knicks Game - December 25, 2011 Sneakers Ranking Every Air Jordan Ever Made In New York Knicks Colors
carmelo-anthony-air-jordan-3 Sneakers Carmelo Anthony Wears A Clean Chicago Flag Air Jordan 3
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament First Round - SMU vs Syracuse Sneakers Carmelo Anthony's Rare Air Jordan 4 "London Olympics" PE Surfaces
air-jordan-12-melo-sneaker-news Sneakers On-Foot Photos Reveal Air Jordan 12 "Melo" In Detail
Comments 0