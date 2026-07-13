Jordan Melo 5.5 Set To Make Its First Retro Return In 2027

The Jordan Melo 5.5 is coming back next summer, marking its first retro release ever. The shoe first debuted on Black Friday back in 2005. It'sreturning in the same colorway that made it a standout at launch.

Black leather covers most of the upper, with university blue running through the outsole and lining. That same blue shows up on the midfoot sides and the embroidered heel logo. A yellow tone sits behind the tongue and on the heel Jumpman for that extra little bit of contrast.

Carmelo Anthony became Jordan Brand's first signature basketball athlete after getting picked third overall in 2003. That deal helped set the stage for future signature stars on the roster.

Unlike a lot of signature shoes, the 5.5 wasn't built from scratch. Instead, it borrowed design elements straight from the Air Jordan 5 and Air Jordan 6. That mashup approach gave it a look that still feels different today.

The original release also came with a metallic silver hangtag shaped like a small booklet. It walked buyers through some of the shoe's design details back then. Anthony has stayed close to the game since retiring from the NBA. He's been visible through his podcast and other public appearances lately. Sneaker fans have wanted this one retroed for years now.

Jordan Melo 5.5

Carmelo Anthony's signature line took an unusual route compared to most Jordan Brand athletes. Instead of getting fresh silhouettes, his early shoes borrowed heavily from existing Air Jordan models.

The Melo 1.5 mixed cues from the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2. Then the 5.5 followed that same pattern using the 5 and 6 as its base. That hybrid style became part of what made the shoe stand out.

It never looked like a typical team release or a basic signature model. The shape and paneling clearly pull from those classic silhouettes. Yet the Melo branding and blue accents still give it its own identity. For longtime collectors, that blend is a big part of the appeal. Newer fans get a chance to grab a shoe that hasn't retroed much.