Carmelo Anthony's Rare Air Jordan 4 "London Olympics" PE Surfaces

BY Ben Atkinson
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NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament First Round - SMU vs Syracuse
Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Former Syracuse Orange and NBA player Carmelo Anthony watches in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Carmelo Anthony's Air Jordan 4 "London Olympics" PE from 2012 resurfaces in detail, showing the shoe made exclusively for his Team USA run.

A detailed look at Carmelo Anthony's Air Jordan 4 "London Olympics" PE has resurfaced online, courtesy of English Sole. The shoe was commissioned specifically for Melo during the 2012 London Olympics and ties directly to Team USA's color story. It was never released to the public, and it remains one of the more documented PEs from that era.

The upper features white leather as the base, with navy blue across the wings, heel tabs, netting, tongue patch, and midsole accents. Red lands on the eyelets, inner lining, forefoot midsole, and outsole, giving the pair a clear patriotic feel. Together, the three colors work cleanly within the Air Jordan 4's existing paneling structure.

The gold detailing is the most personal element of the build. Metallic gold Jumpman logos appear on both the tongue and the heel. Carmelo Anthony's signature also sits beneath the Jumpman on the tongue patch. That combination marks the shoe as his specifically, rather than a general Team USA build.

This white-based version was one of three Air Jordan 4 PEs made for Anthony to commemorate the 2012 London Olympics. Each colorway pulled from the same patriotic theme while offering a different look. As of now, there are no plans for a public release of this colorway. The shoe lives in Melo's personal collection and in the hands of a very small number of people

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Carmelo Anthony Air Jordan 4 "London Olympics" PE

Carmelo Anthony's relationship with Jordan Brand through Team USA produced some of the most documented PEs in the brand's history. The 2012 London Olympics was one of his strongest international showings.

Anthony's Olympic career history is one of the strongest in Jordan Brand's athlete archive. He won gold medals in 2008 and 2012, and Jordan Brand built custom shoes around each tournament. The Air Jordan 4 was a fitting canvas for the London PE given how well the silhouette handles multi-color builds.

The wings and side panels naturally break up the upper into distinct zones, making it easy to layer navy, red, and white without the design getting cluttered. The gold Jumpman and signature on the tongue are also consistent with how Jordan Brand personalizes athlete PEs. Those two elements alone separate it from anything a general consumer could buy at the time.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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