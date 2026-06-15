Carmelo Anthony's Rare Air Jordan 4 "London Olympics" PE Surfaces

A detailed look at Carmelo Anthony's Air Jordan 4 "London Olympics" PE has resurfaced online, courtesy of English Sole. The shoe was commissioned specifically for Melo during the 2012 London Olympics and ties directly to Team USA's color story. It was never released to the public, and it remains one of the more documented PEs from that era.

The upper features white leather as the base, with navy blue across the wings, heel tabs, netting, tongue patch, and midsole accents. Red lands on the eyelets, inner lining, forefoot midsole, and outsole, giving the pair a clear patriotic feel. Together, the three colors work cleanly within the Air Jordan 4's existing paneling structure.

The gold detailing is the most personal element of the build. Metallic gold Jumpman logos appear on both the tongue and the heel. Carmelo Anthony's signature also sits beneath the Jumpman on the tongue patch. That combination marks the shoe as his specifically, rather than a general Team USA build.

This white-based version was one of three Air Jordan 4 PEs made for Anthony to commemorate the 2012 London Olympics. Each colorway pulled from the same patriotic theme while offering a different look. As of now, there are no plans for a public release of this colorway. The shoe lives in Melo's personal collection and in the hands of a very small number of people

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Carmelo Anthony Air Jordan 4 "London Olympics" PE

Carmelo Anthony's relationship with Jordan Brand through Team USA produced some of the most documented PEs in the brand's history. The 2012 London Olympics was one of his strongest international showings.

Anthony's Olympic career history is one of the strongest in Jordan Brand's athlete archive. He won gold medals in 2008 and 2012, and Jordan Brand built custom shoes around each tournament. The Air Jordan 4 was a fitting canvas for the London PE given how well the silhouette handles multi-color builds.