First In-Hand Look At Air Jordan 12 "Bucks" Before Its September Drop

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via zSneakerHeadz
First in-hand photos of the Air Jordan 12 "Bucks" confirm a clean vibrant green and white build with an iridescent plate.

First in-hand photos of the Air Jordan 12 "Bucks" have surfaced ahead of its September 19th release, per zSneakerHeadz. The shoe looks clean up close, and the details hold up well outside of a studio setting. The colorway draws directly from Ray Allen's player exclusive pairs that he wore during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks in the early 2000s.

The upper features white tumbled leather, with green covering the pebbled leather and most of the outsole. An iridescent purple Jumpman plate runs along the midsole, adding a subtle pop that plays off the Bucks' alternate color palette.

The shoe follows the same color-blocking layout as the Air Jordan 12 "Cherry," swapping the red for a deep Bucks-inspired green. That structural familiarity works in its favor. The proportions are proven, and the color change is enough to make it feel distinct.

The original Ray Allen PE from 2004 is one of the more recognized team-inspired player exclusives from that era. Jordan Brand never gave it a retail release at the time, so this drop fills a long-standing gap for collectors.

There is no official NBA or Milwaukee Bucks licensing attached to the shoe. Jordan Brand uses the color palette as inspiration without making it an officially team pair.

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Air Jordan 12 "Bucks"

Ray Allen wore the Air Jordan 12 during the 2003 to 2004 NBA season with the Milwaukee Bucks. His player exclusive featured the same white and green color story that this retail version is now drawing from.

Allen was one of the premier shooting guards in the league at that time, and his PEs from that era carry real collector value. Jordan Brand already revisited the Bucks color palette on the Air Jordan 7 back in 2019, which also pulled from an Allen PE.

Doing it again on the 12 makes sense given how well the silhouette's paneling handles team-color treatments. The iridescent midsole plate is also a nice detail. It shifts between green and purple depending on the light, which keeps the shoe from looking too flat or one-dimensional. In-hand photos confirm those details translate well off-screen.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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