Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” Rumored Release Date Surfaces

The Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” is gaining momentum as new reports point to a rumored release date, putting one of Jordan Brand’s cleanest concepts back in the spotlight.

First teased as a player-exclusive style, the colorway quickly stood out for how naturally it fit the Air Jordan 12’s design language. Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” will be released in the Fall of 2026.

Now, it looks like the pair may finally be making the jump from PE lore to a full retail release. Inspired by Milwaukee’s signature colors, the Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” leans into a crisp white and deep green palette that feels both premium and wearable.

The Air Jordan 12 has always been a silhouette that thrives on strong color blocking, and this pair keeps things simple without feeling boring. It avoids loud accents and instead lets texture and contrast do the work.

Jordan Brand’s recent strategy has focused on bringing PE-inspired colorways to a wider audience, and the “Bucks” fits that approach perfectly. It feels special without being gimmicky, which is exactly why demand has stayed high since the first images surfaced.

For fans of the Air Jordan 12, this is the type of release that checks every box. If the rumored date holds, the Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” could become one of the more quietly successful drops of its release year. It is familiar, clean, and easy to wear, which often matters more than hype in the long run.

Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” Retail Price



The Air Jordan 12 “Bucks” features a white leather upper with signature stitched paneling. A rich green mudguard wraps the lower portion of the shoe. The textured leather adds depth without feeling heavy.

Metallic lace hooks sit near the collar for a premium touch. Green continues through the midsole and outsole. A subtle purple accent appears near the heel.