Steph Curry Continues Sneaker Run In Kobe 4 Protro “CHBL”

Stephen Curry continues to lean fully into his sneaker free agency era, stepping on court in the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “CHBL.” Since news broke about Curry moving on from Under Armour, his footwear rotation has become one of the most interesting storylines in basketball.

Almost every night brings a new silhouette, and this time it was a Kobe classic with deep roots. The Kobe 4 Protro “CHBL” is tied to Nike’s China High School Basketball League, a program Kobe Bryant supported closely during his career.

The bright yellow colorway stands out instantly, especially under arena lights, and feels fitting for a player who has always thrived in loud moments. Seeing Curry wear a Kobe model also carries weight. Both players changed how guards approach the game, relying on skill, creativity, and relentless confidence.

Curry wearing the Kobe 4 Protro reinforces how seamless his transition has been. The low-top silhouette suits his quick release and constant movement, while the color choice signals comfort with attention. It also shows how much freedom he has embraced, pulling from Nike Basketball’s deepest archive without forcing a narrative.

As Curry continues experimenting with new sneakers, moments like this feel organic. The Kobe 4 Protro “CHBL” is not just a performance choice. It is a quiet nod to legacy, respect, and the next chapter of Curry’s career unfolding in real time.

Steph Curry Stats vs Blazers

Stephen Curry delivered one of his best performances of the season against the Trail Blazers. He finished with 48 points in 35 minutes. Curry knocked down 16 field goals and drilled 12 three-pointers.

His shooting carried Golden State throughout the night. He added three rebounds and two assists while constantly drawing defensive attention.

Curry also recorded three steals, staying active on both ends. Despite the loss, his scoring burst kept the game close. It was another reminder that Curry can still take over any night.