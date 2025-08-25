Detailed Look At Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro “Moonwalker”

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro “Moonwalker” adds another chapter to Kobe Bryant’s storied sneaker line. This Protro release keeps the futuristic feel of the original but updates it with performance tweaks built for today’s game.

With its bold purple Flyknit upper and reflective silver details, the shoe immediately stands out. The Kobe 9 debuted in 2013 as one of the most ambitious basketball sneakers Nike had ever made. It was the first time Flyknit technology was used in a basketball shoe, and it completely changed the way performance sneakers were designed.

Kobe himself wanted something that felt like an extension of his foot: lightweight, supportive, and versatile. The result was a model that not only broke boundaries on the court but also influenced sneaker design across categories.

The “Moonwalker” colorway plays into Kobe’s love of storytelling and his drive to push limits beyond the ordinary. The deep purple tones nod to a cosmic theme, while the metallic accents give the shoe a space-inspired edge.

Photos of the pair show the fine detailing, from the carbon fiber side panels to the icy translucent outsole. It’s a reminder of how Kobe’s sneakers always combined performance innovation with striking design.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro “Moonwalker”

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro “Moonwalker” features a purple Flyknit upper with subtle gradient weaves for depth. Reflective silver Swooshes highlight both sides, while carbon fiber panels add structure and stability.

A translucent outsole in icy blue gives the sneaker a futuristic finish, complementing its space-inspired theme. The back heel displays Kobe’s signature sheath logo, while Flywire cables integrated into the lacing system provide lockdown support. '

The low-cut design mirrors Kobe’s preference for agility and freedom of movement. Every detail of the “Moonwalker” blends storytelling with performance, making it one of the most memorable Kobe 9 colorways.