Caitlin Clark Debuts The Nike Kobe 9 Protro "Moonwalker" On Foot

BY Ben Atkinson
Image via Nike
A rumored release date has also been released.

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro is making a long-awaited comeback in the "Moonwalker" colorway, and WNBA star Caitlin Clark just gave fans the first on-foot look. Originally released in 2015, this colorway draws inspiration from the Apollo 11 moon landing and Kobe Bryant’s ability to push the game beyond its limits. The sneaker features a bold purple Flyknit upper, symbolizing the vastness of space. Subtle silver accents nod to the moon’s surface, adding a futuristic touch. A sleek white midsole and translucent outsole complete the design, offering a sharp contrast to the rich purple hues.

Performance upgrades in the Protro version make this pair even more exciting. Enhanced cushioning and improved traction ensure top-tier playability, both on and off the court. The Kobe 9 Elite Low “Moonwalker” remains one of the most striking designs in Bryant’s signature line, with its lightweight build and high-top performance elements. Clark’s first look at the pair has only added to the growing anticipation. Fans of Kobe and sneaker collectors are eager to get their hands on this legendary release. With this re-release, Nike continues to honor Kobe’s legacy while celebrating the sneaker’s unique connection to history and space exploration.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro “Moonwalker”

These sneakers boast a translucent, textured sole built for optimal on-court grip, paired with a sleek black midsole. The uppers feature breathable purple mesh, offering flexibility while maintaining strong support. This design ensures stability and a secure fit during gameplay. A metallic silver Nike Swoosh on the sides and a matching purple tongue complete the streamlined low-top look.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro "Moonwalker" is going to drop on July 12th, 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $210 when they release. Fans can expect premium materials, upgraded cushioning, and enhanced traction. The vibrant purple upper and space-themed details make this a must-have. With high demand, securing a pair won’t be easy. Stay tuned for more updates as the release date approaches.

