Rick Ross' Final First-Week Sales For 'Set In Stone' Are In

The album's first-week performance has sparked early conversation about where it fits within Ross' extensive catalog.

The numbers are likely to invite comparisons to earlier points in Ross' career, particularly during an era when he regularly battled for the top of the charts. Since arriving with Port of Miami in 2006, the Miami rapper has assembled one of the most consistent catalogs in Hip Hop, delivering a string of successful albums while building Maybach Music Group into one of the genre's most recognizable labels.

Opening-week sales remain one of Hip Hop's favorite measuring sticks. Fans can celebrate a blockbuster debut or debate whether an artist met expectations. The first week often moves the conversation surrounding a new release long before its long-term impact comes into focus. That discussion is now surrounding Rick Ross , whose latest album, SET IN STONE, officially debuts at No. 39 on the Billboard 200 after earning 19,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.