Rick Ross' Final First-Week Sales For 'Set In Stone' Are In

Opening-week sales remain one of Hip Hop's favorite measuring sticks. Fans can celebrate a blockbuster debut or debate whether an artist met expectations. The first week often moves the conversation surrounding a new release long before its long-term impact comes into focus. That discussion is now surrounding Rick Ross, whose latest album, SET IN STONE, officially debuts at No. 39 on the Billboard 200 after earning 19,000 equivalent album units in its first week.
The numbers are likely to invite comparisons to earlier points in Ross' career, particularly during an era when he regularly battled for the top of the charts. Since arriving with Port of Miami in 2006, the Miami rapper has assembled one of the most consistent catalogs in Hip Hop, delivering a string of successful albums while building Maybach Music Group into one of the genre's most recognizable labels.
Read More: DJ Akademiks Reacts To Joe Budden's Conversation About Rick Ross' Album Sales, Blames Drake
The Weight Of First-Week Sales
At the same time, opening-week sales don't carry the same weight they once did. The streaming era has fundamentally changed how albums are consumed, and veteran artists often rely on loyal listeners and steady replay value rather than explosive debuts. Projects can also find a second life months after release through viral moments or standout tracks that gain traction over time.
For Ross, SET IN STONE adds another Billboard 200 entry to a career that has stretched across nearly 20 years. While fans will undoubtedly debate whether 19,000 units represents a strong showing, the album's chart run is only beginning. Moreover, its staying power will ultimately be measured over the weeks ahead rather than its opening weekend alone.
Make sure to read our review of Ross' latest: Rick Ross’s Greatest Strength Becomes His Achilles Heel On "Set In Stone"