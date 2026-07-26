Rick Ross' "Set In Stone" Officially Lands Outside Billboard Top 20 With Poor Sales

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Rick Ross Set In Stone Outside Billboard Top 20 Poor Sales
Rick Ross performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. Jgf 2831. Justin Ford / For CommercialAppeal.com / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
There has been a lot of debate about "Set In Stone" and its commercial performance, but Rick Ross isn't stressing out over it.

Rick Ross just released his new album Set In Stone last week, which marks the latest entry in a 20-plus-year career. Sadly for him, it seems like a lot of that momentum has slowed down, at least from a musical standpoint. Billboard just revealed their updated top 10 albums on their 200 chart, and the new LP from Ross is nowhere to be found.

Instead, with just around 17K album-equivalent units sold in its first week (almost 15K of them from streaming), Set In Stone landed all the way at number 46 on the list, according to HITS Daily Double. This news follows a lot of criticism for Rick Ross' Set In Stone, whether it's from fans or hip-hop peers.

50 Cent clowned the low album sales, which Rozay responded to dismissively. "Real hip-hop lovers should never get caught up in the propaganda and fake bot numbers,” he said. “True hip-hop lovers never get caught up in the propaganda and the fake bot numbers. Go to the product. Test it. How amazing is the music? [...] They bots. Commenting on the classic album with no posts. Who cares? I don’t give. Long as they spending money. Rozay putting the dope music out. That’s who fight my battles with the bots and all of that."

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Rick Ross' Beefs
WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Rick Ross performs during halftime of game one of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In addition, Rick Ross also blasted 50 Cent for allegedly stealing money from Shreveport for his G-Unit Film Studios development. "You borrowed all them people money, didn't you?" he mockingly asked. "Return they money back. 'Cause Shreveport ain't give you the loans you was looking for. 'Cause they smart… Why would you need a film studio? You're stealing the people's money. Give them people back their money, Curtis."

Elsewhere, Rick Ross is dealing with other conflicts that are only adding more fuel to the fire of low album sales. Drake fans in particular have been having a field day. In comparisons of success and lifestyle, the 6ix God is winning pretty much every one.

But Ross is no slouch. He recently showed off his private jet and car collection after fans clowned him for flying commercial recently. No matter what negativity or lack of success comes The Biggest Boss' way, his status (and his stubbornness) is set in stone.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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