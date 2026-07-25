Rick Ross Claims 50 Cent Is Stealing Shreveport's Money For G-Unit Studios

In a clip caught by The Hip Hop Wolf on Instagram, the Maybach Music Group mogul claimed his G-Unit counterpart is stealing money from the city. "Let me ask how it's going over there in Shreveport," he remarked. "You borrowed all them people money, didn't you? Return they money back. 'Cause Shreveport ain't give you the loans you was looking for. 'Cause they smart... Why would you need a film studio? You're stealing the people's money. Give them people back their money, Curtis."

This was after (and before) Rick Ross responded to 50 Cent's sales clowning, as caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram. Ross claimed most people are using bots for sales now, pointing to his ownership of his work and big moves he planned for the Set In Stone rollout such as new music videos.

50 Cent & Rick Ross Beef

For those unaware, Rick Ross' beef with 50 Cent goes all the way back to 2008, when the former was really becoming a massive hip-hop name. They allegedly had an awkward and icy encounter at the BET Awards, which led to a back-and-forth feud over hip-hop loyalties, business acumen, romantic relationships, and a lot more.

At this point, it seems very unlikely that the two will one day bury the hatchet, although it's not impossible. After all, two business-minded music moguls with their career peaks in the rearview probably have a lot to bond over.