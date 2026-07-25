Rick Ross Claims 50 Cent Is Stealing Shreveport's Money For G-Unit Studios

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Rick Ross 50 Cent Stealing Shreveport Money G Unit Studios
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Rapper 50 Cent during pre-game of the game between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Rick Ross' recent response to 50 Cent wasn't just about defending his low album sales for his new project "Set In Stone."

50 Cent has been struggling with Shreveport authorities concerning the development of G-Unit Studios in the Louisiana city, something Rick Ross has been paying close attention to. The two beefing artists are always in each other's business, as 50 recently clowned Ross' low album sales for his new project Set In Stone. Rozay's response wasn't just about clapping back at this troll, but also firing back by mocking the Shreveport issues.

In a clip caught by The Hip Hop Wolf on Instagram, the Maybach Music Group mogul claimed his G-Unit counterpart is stealing money from the city. "Let me ask how it's going over there in Shreveport," he remarked. "You borrowed all them people money, didn't you? Return they money back. 'Cause Shreveport ain't give you the loans you was looking for. 'Cause they smart... Why would you need a film studio? You're stealing the people's money. Give them people back their money, Curtis."

This was after (and before) Rick Ross responded to 50 Cent's sales clowning, as caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram. Ross claimed most people are using bots for sales now, pointing to his ownership of his work and big moves he planned for the Set In Stone rollout such as new music videos.

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50 Cent & Rick Ross Beef

For those unaware, Rick Ross' beef with 50 Cent goes all the way back to 2008, when the former was really becoming a massive hip-hop name. They allegedly had an awkward and icy encounter at the BET Awards, which led to a back-and-forth feud over hip-hop loyalties, business acumen, romantic relationships, and a lot more.

At this point, it seems very unlikely that the two will one day bury the hatchet, although it's not impossible. After all, two business-minded music moguls with their career peaks in the rearview probably have a lot to bond over.

In any case, we'll see what the final Set In Stone numbers are this weekend. As for G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, despite the setbacks, it seems like everyone involved still wants it to succeed. So these MCs will just continue on their paths despite the other's trolling.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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