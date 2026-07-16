Shreveport Mayor Calls 50 Cent’s Bluff Over Threats To Scale Back Investment 

BY Aron A.
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Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening, August 8, 2024.
50 Cent wants to pull back on his Red River District investment.

50 Cent is never one to shy away from expressing his grievances online. In fact, it’s almost turned into a negotiation tactic at this point, whether in film and television or in real estate. Most people are aware that Fif has been setting up shop in Shreveport, LA, a move that undoubtedly yields major economic benefits for the city. However, he recently revealed that he might be pulling back from his investments.

“There are people in Shreveport that just don’t want things to get better. I only make deals that make sense. I’m gonna have to pull back on The Red River! ✌️ Peace,” he wrote. 

The post undoubtedly raised concerns after Fif previously suggested that downtown Shreveport would be “unrecognizable” and look “brand new” in a few years. In an interview with KSLA, one business owner explained how Fif’s investment brought hope to the city, especially regarding its economic momentum. 

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Shreveport Mayor Responds To 50 Cent

However, one person who doesn’t seem too stressed about Fif’s announcement in Shreveport is Mayor Tom Arceneaux. “I didn’t have much of a reaction,” Arceneaux told KSLA News. “That’s his expression, I guess, of some element of frustration.”

Moreover, Arceneaux doesn’t seem to think Fif’s efforts in Shreveport are done. “He has at least three public projects that he’s working on that he’s received state funds for or is to be reimbursed state funds for, and I don’t see him abandoning those,” he said. Moreover, Arceneaux pointed to Fif’s multi-million dollar property investments across the city as evidence that Fif’s presence will remain in Shreveport for the foreseeable future.

The city estimated that 50 Cent’s investment in Shreveport’s Red River District would help boost their economy by billions of dollars and ensure nearly 6,000 new jobs. While all of this sounds good, there were immediate concerns upon its announcement that major repairs would be required for the project to push forward. 

We’ll keep you posted on any further updates regarding 50’s plans in Shreveport.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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