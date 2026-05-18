50 Cent's Red River District Plans In Shreveport Hit A Snag

There's a bit of a hiccup in 50 Cent's latest business venture in Louisiana. Earlier this year, it was reported that Fif was looking to turn Shreveport into an entertainment hub. KSLA stated that the city expects billions in economic impact and offers upwards of 6,000 new jobs. The Red River District plans are among the most anticipated in recent years, with the Shreveport City Council even extending 50 Cent's lease from 45 to 99 years.
However, it's now being reported that, upon inspection, major repairs are needed before anyone can move forward with the project. G-Unit representative Elizabeth Martin issued a statement, emphasizing that the plans are not canceled. "We’re not saying we’re not moving forward, but we do need to discuss the repairs that need to be made."
The City Needs To Meet With 50 Cent Once Again
The discovery of these repairs has forced new meetings, per Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor. KSLA added that "before any legal agreement can move ahead ... everyone has to come back to the table." Taylor said, "I think the immediate concern is get together as soon as possible. Let’s move on this, and then the next step is operation, and we can improve the look and the viability of the Red River District."
She added, “We want to make sure that we get the Red River District up and operational at its full capacity because what’s going to happen is that it’s going to drive tourism in our area, which brings about revenue.”
Meanwhile, Martin expressed that Fif is still "excited" about what's to come. "We just want to create a unique partnership that grows everything together. We’re excited to have something grow in Red River District that will help everyone."