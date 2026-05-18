50 Cent's Red River District Plans In Shreveport Hit A Snag

The discovery of these repairs has forced new meetings, per Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor. KSLA added that "before any legal agreement can move ahead ... everyone has to come back to the table." Taylor said, "I think the immediate concern is get together as soon as possible. Let’s move on this, and then the next step is operation, and we can improve the look and the viability of the Red River District."

However, it's now being reported that, upon inspection, major repairs are needed before anyone can move forward with the project. G-Unit representative Elizabeth Martin issued a statement, emphasizing that the plans are not canceled. "We’re not saying we’re not moving forward, but we do need to discuss the repairs that need to be made."

There's a bit of a hiccup in 50 Cent 's latest business venture in Louisiana. Earlier this year, it was reported that Fif was looking to turn Shreveport into an entertainment hub. KSLA stated that the city expects billions in economic impact and offers upwards of 6,000 new jobs. The Red River District plans are among the most anticipated in recent years, with the Shreveport City Council even extending 50 Cent's lease from 45 to 99 years.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.