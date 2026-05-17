Jalen Brunson Rocks Dragon Ball Z Inspired Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers
May 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter of game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jalen Brunson rocked a "SSGSS" Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro player exclusive, a Dragon Ball Z inspired colorway.

Jalen Brunson rocked a "SSGSS" Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro PE, and the inspiration behind the shoe is Dragon Ball Z. Brunson has been vocal about being a fan of the anime series, and this player exclusive translates that directly into the colorway.

SSGSS stands for Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, a transformation from Dragon Ball Super. The color palette on the shoe maps pretty cleanly onto that reference.

The upper transitions from a bright turquoise green toward a lighter mint, with a bright blue toe cap anchoring the front of the shoe. The heel features a metallic blue Swoosh and a tonal Kobe logo embossed on the back panel. The Zoom branding sits visible through the outsole window.

Brunson wore the shoes during a recent Knicks game, which is how they first caught attention on court. He then shared the detailed studio images on his Instagram, giving a closer look at the construction and colorway.

Player exclusives like this one don't make it to retail. They exist as one-of-one or very small batch productions made specifically for an athlete. The SSGSS Kobe 3 Low Protro is built for Brunson's game and his personal interests, which makes it more of a collector conversation piece than a release people can actually go buy.

It's a clean shoe regardless of whether you know the Dragon Ball Z reference or not.

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Jalen Brunson's Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro Low is a retooled version of Kobe Bryant's third signature shoe, originally released in 2007. The low-top construction was a notable choice at the time because most basketball shoes were still built high or mid.

Kobe pushed for the lower cut to allow for more ankle mobility and a closer-to-the-ground feel. The Protro version updates the cushioning and materials while keeping the original silhouette largely intact.

The shoe features a waffle-patterned upper, a full-length Zoom Air unit, and a low-profile outsole. It remains one of the more popular Kobe models among both players and collectors.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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