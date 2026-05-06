Jalen Brunson Debuts Icy Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro PE In Playoff Win

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks
Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Hawks during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
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Jalen Brunson debuted an icy blue gradient Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro PE in Game 1 against the 76ers, adding another pair to his playoff run.

Jalen Brunson is out here making the Kobe 3 Low Protro his own shoe, one playoff game at a time. After debuting a new Kobe 6 Protro PE against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, Brunson kept the exclusive footwear train rolling with a brand new Kobe 3 Low Protro PE in Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brunson scored 30 points en route to a comfortable Knicks win, but the icy blue Kobe 3 Low on his feet was equally hard to ignore. The Knicks are rolling right now, and Brunson keeps showing up with another exclusive pair to match the moment.

On his podcast with teammate Josh Hart, Brunson previously hinted that he had "one more" PE to debut during the playoffs. Whether this icy pair was the one he was referring to is unclear which means there could still be more coming.

Brunson has essentially become Nike's most important active Kobe athlete. He turned down a signature shoe specifically to stay in Kobe's line, and Nike has rewarded that loyalty with a steady stream of exclusive colorways. His "Statue of Liberty" Kobe 6 eventually hit retail and sold out quickly, so there's already hope this icy Kobe 3 Low follows the same path.

For now, it's a playoff PE built for MSG and Brunson and the Knicks are showing no signs of stopping.

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Jalen Brunson's Kobe 3s

The Jalen Brunson Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Ice Blue" PE features an icy gradient across the upper, starting with an ocean blue at the toe that gradually fades to translucent teal and then white toward the heel.

Matching aqua laces and a translucent outsole keep the frozen theme consistent from top to bottom, while deep blue Kobe branding appears on the tongue and heel for contrast. Theatmolded pattern that defines the Kobe 3 Low's upper runs throughout, giving the shoe its signature texture.

The colorway calls back to Brunson's "Statue of Liberty" Kobe 6, sharing similar turquoise tones while centering the gradient effect more aggressively across the whole shoe. No retail release has been confirmed yet.

Read More: The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" Looks Even Better In Official Images

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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