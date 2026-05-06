Jalen Brunson Debuts Icy Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro PE In Playoff Win

Jalen Brunson is out here making the Kobe 3 Low Protro his own shoe, one playoff game at a time. After debuting a new Kobe 6 Protro PE against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, Brunson kept the exclusive footwear train rolling with a brand new Kobe 3 Low Protro PE in Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brunson scored 30 points en route to a comfortable Knicks win, but the icy blue Kobe 3 Low on his feet was equally hard to ignore. The Knicks are rolling right now, and Brunson keeps showing up with another exclusive pair to match the moment.

On his podcast with teammate Josh Hart, Brunson previously hinted that he had "one more" PE to debut during the playoffs. Whether this icy pair was the one he was referring to is unclear which means there could still be more coming.

Brunson has essentially become Nike's most important active Kobe athlete. He turned down a signature shoe specifically to stay in Kobe's line, and Nike has rewarded that loyalty with a steady stream of exclusive colorways. His "Statue of Liberty" Kobe 6 eventually hit retail and sold out quickly, so there's already hope this icy Kobe 3 Low follows the same path.

For now, it's a playoff PE built for MSG and Brunson and the Knicks are showing no signs of stopping.

Jalen Brunson's Kobe 3s

The Jalen Brunson Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Ice Blue" PE features an icy gradient across the upper, starting with an ocean blue at the toe that gradually fades to translucent teal and then white toward the heel.

Matching aqua laces and a translucent outsole keep the frozen theme consistent from top to bottom, while deep blue Kobe branding appears on the tongue and heel for contrast. Theatmolded pattern that defines the Kobe 3 Low's upper runs throughout, giving the shoe its signature texture.