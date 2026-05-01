Jalen Brunson & Boosie Badazz Go Viral After Courtside Collision

If you caught the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks playoff game last night, you know there isn't much to discuss. The game was effectively over after the first quarter, leaving the remaining three quarters to be nothing more than a formality. However, there was a fun moment between Knicks point guard Jalen Bruson and Hawks superfan and rapper Boosie Badazz.

Near the end of the first half, Brunson was trying to chase after a loose ball heading towards the sideline. However, while trying to save it, he collided with Boosie sitting courtside. Thankfully, it wasn't too scary of an incident.

Instead, the two men shared a wholesome moment as Brunson playfully pulled Boosie out of his seat and laid him on the ground. The rapper appeared to be in a little bit of pain as he smacked the floor.

However, in the midst of Jalen Brunson dragging him down, you can see him laughing a little bit. The All-Star also cracked a smile as he ran back to play defense.

After the game, the 29-year-old went to check on the Louisiana native. Boosie, seemingly half-jokingly, told the opposing athlete that he owes him some "motherf*cking steaks."

Boosie then took to his Instagram to quip that Brunson broke his leg with tons of laughing emojis. At least he had a fun memory to take from this evening because the Atlanta Hawks sure didn't leave their fans smiling.

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New York Knicks Advance Past The Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks completely throttled the six-seeded Hawks, winning by a final of 140-89. As we said, the game was pretty much a wrap as the visitors led 40-15 after one and didn't look back.

The Hawks were giving the three seed fits early on in this first round playoff series, rattling off back-to-back wins to go up 2-1. However, from Game 4 onward, the Knicks flexed their muscles on both sides of the ball and won comfortably in each of those to close the series out in six games.

The only other notable storyline from this beat down was that Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson and Hawks wing Dyson Daniels were ejected after getting into at the free throw line.