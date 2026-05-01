Jalen Brunson & Boosie Badazz Go Viral After Courtside Collision

BY Zachary Horvath
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jalen brunson
Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Hawks during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Jan 17, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boosie Badazz at Atlanta Hawks against Orlando Magic game during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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Even though Jalen Brunson and the Knicks destroyed Boosie Badazz's Hawks last night, they still shared a funny moment together courtside.

If you caught the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks playoff game last night, you know there isn't much to discuss. The game was effectively over after the first quarter, leaving the remaining three quarters to be nothing more than a formality. However, there was a fun moment between Knicks point guard Jalen Bruson and Hawks superfan and rapper Boosie Badazz.

Near the end of the first half, Brunson was trying to chase after a loose ball heading towards the sideline. However, while trying to save it, he collided with Boosie sitting courtside. Thankfully, it wasn't too scary of an incident.

Instead, the two men shared a wholesome moment as Brunson playfully pulled Boosie out of his seat and laid him on the ground. The rapper appeared to be in a little bit of pain as he smacked the floor.

However, in the midst of Jalen Brunson dragging him down, you can see him laughing a little bit. The All-Star also cracked a smile as he ran back to play defense.

After the game, the 29-year-old went to check on the Louisiana native. Boosie, seemingly half-jokingly, told the opposing athlete that he owes him some "motherf*cking steaks."

Boosie then took to his Instagram to quip that Brunson broke his leg with tons of laughing emojis. At least he had a fun memory to take from this evening because the Atlanta Hawks sure didn't leave their fans smiling.

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New York Knicks Advance Past The Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks completely throttled the six-seeded Hawks, winning by a final of 140-89. As we said, the game was pretty much a wrap as the visitors led 40-15 after one and didn't look back.

The Hawks were giving the three seed fits early on in this first round playoff series, rattling off back-to-back wins to go up 2-1. However, from Game 4 onward, the Knicks flexed their muscles on both sides of the ball and won comfortably in each of those to close the series out in six games.

The only other notable storyline from this beat down was that Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson and Hawks wing Dyson Daniels were ejected after getting into at the free throw line.

Now, all the Knicks can do is wait for their Eastern Conference Semifinal opponent. They will play the winner of the 76ers and Celtics series. They will find out who they play when Game 7 concludes on Saturday in Boston.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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