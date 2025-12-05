Boosie Badazz Confused And Heated After Atlanta Hawks Skip “Swag Surf” Tradition

Boosie is in his feelings over the Atlanta Hawks… and honestly, he might have a point. The rapper hopped online sounding genuinely hurt after the team skipped their signature “Swag Surf” moment during last night’s game. Moreover, this is a tradition he’s proudly tied himself to for years.

According to Boosie, something felt off the second the anthem didn’t hit. “Last night they did not do the Swag Surf,” he said on social media. “I don’t know if I did something wrong. They did not Swag Surf. I don’t know how to feel about that.”

For context, “Swag Surf” has become a full-on cultural event in Atlanta arenas, especially Hawks games. The crowd usually turns the entire building into a synchronized wave. Boosie has long claimed the energy as part of his brand and has even helped re-popularize the moment in recent years. So when he realized he was the only one doing it, he took it personally.

Boosie Upset About Skipping His Signature Dance

Fans online are laughing at how baffled he was. "This ain’t 2009 no more boosie," one person wrote. "Boosie acting like they traded him in the offseason," another person said. "I was at the game last night and I literally said this @ATLHawks yall need to embrace boosie like yall do everyone else," one more commenter chimed in.

Either way, Boosie clearly expected the crowd to hit the dance with him. And the silence threw him into a full emotional spiral. However, Atlanta without a Swag Surf moment does feel strange. "They was getting they a** beat by 20+," someone else explained, as a potential reason no one was in the mood.