The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" Looks Even Better In Official Images

BY Ben Atkinson
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Jordan Brand has released official images of the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline," giving sneakerheads the clearest look yet at the all-black build.

Jordan Brand just dropped official images of the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline," and the shoe looks even better in these shots than anything we'd seen before. The May 23rd release date is locked in, and these photos confirm that the wait has been worth it.

The all-black upper is the foundation of the whole shoe, and it reads incredibly clean in the official imagery. What makes this colorway interesting is how restrained the red actually is, it doesn't scream at you from across the room.

Instead, the metallic red lands on the lace dubraes, the side panel, and the "23" heel detail, giving the shoe just enough contrast to pop without overpowering the blacked-out base.

This colorway has a longer backstory than most people realize. It got shelved, came back, got moved around the calendar, and finally landed on a confirmed drop date. The journey from concept to actual release has taken years, which makes these official photos feel like a genuine moment.

The "Bloodline" name connects to the Bred DNA that runs through Jordan Brand's history, it's a black and red Jordan colorway, just interpreted differently than the classic Flu Game. Jordan Brand isn't recycling the Flu Game here they're building something adjacent to it with its own identity.

May 23rd is coming up fast, so now is the time to get your plans together.

Read More: Jay-Z Showed Up To The Met Gala With One Of The Rarest Watches In The World

Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" Photos
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Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" runs on a full black nubuck upper with pebbled leather detailing on the toe box and side panels for texture. Metallic red hits land on those distinctive plastic hardware pieces unique to the Jordan 12 silhouette, along with the side panel insert that typically carries the "JUMPMAN" text.

Red also appears on the "23" detail at the heel and on the Jumpman logo at the collar. The midsole and outsole both run in black, keeping the tonal look consistent underfoot.

Overall it's a sharp, wearable colorway that works just as well off the court as on it.

Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" Retail Price

Finally, the retail price of the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" is set at $215.

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Image via Nike
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Image via Nike

Read More: Travis Scott Boards Private Jet With Pink Goyard Trunks Days Before Jordan 1 Low Drop

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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