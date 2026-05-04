Travis Scott Boards Private Jet With Pink Goyard Trunks Days Before Jordan 1 Low Drop

Travis Scott just left Miami, and he did it in full La Flame fashion. Paparazzi caught him boarding his private jet with two massive pink Goyard trunks and he was already wearing a pair of the Pink Pack Jordan 1 Lows on his feet.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Pack" drops May 22nd for $155. The timing of this Miami departure lines up directly with that release window, and Travis clearly wasn't waiting around to start wearing them.

The fit itself was equally on-point. White Chrome Hearts tank, Chrome Hearts jeans with pink cross patches, a floral pink belt, stacked gold chains, and a bucket hat. He carried an MCM trunk, a multicolor Louis Vuitton bag, and a croc-embossed tote alongside the Goyard cases. Then two guys loaded the pink trunks onto the jet stairs behind him. It was a full production from tarmac to takeoff.

Goyard trunks are not an everyday purchase. The brand doesn't advertise, there are no sales, and custom pieces can take months to commission. A pink trunk at that scale is a serious statement even by Travis Scott standards.

The Pink Pack breaks away from Travis Scott's usual earth tone Jordan releases. Pink was not in his vocabulary until now. The trunks, the shoes, and the whole Miami exit suggest he's leaning all the way into the new direction.

Travis Scott Pink Pack AJ1 & Goyard Trunk

Goyard is one of the oldest luxury trunk makers in the world, founded in Paris in 1853. The brand still operates the same way it always has with no e-commerce, no advertising, no discounts, everything made to order.

A custom pink trunk at that scale would run well into five figures, possibly more depending on customization. The brand's signature Goyardine canvas pattern covers the exterior, and the hardware is typically brass or gold.