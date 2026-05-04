Travis Scott Boards Private Jet With Pink Goyard Trunks Days Before Jordan 1 Low Drop

BY Ben Atkinson
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Oct 29, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; American rapper Travis Scott before game five of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles
Oct 29, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; American rapper Travis Scott before game five of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
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Travis Scott was spotted leaving Miami on a private jet wearing the Pink Pack Jordan 1 Lows and carrying two custom pink Goyard trunks.

Travis Scott just left Miami, and he did it in full La Flame fashion. Paparazzi caught him boarding his private jet with two massive pink Goyard trunks and he was already wearing a pair of the Pink Pack Jordan 1 Lows on his feet.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Pack" drops May 22nd for $155. The timing of this Miami departure lines up directly with that release window, and Travis clearly wasn't waiting around to start wearing them.

The fit itself was equally on-point. White Chrome Hearts tank, Chrome Hearts jeans with pink cross patches, a floral pink belt, stacked gold chains, and a bucket hat. He carried an MCM trunk, a multicolor Louis Vuitton bag, and a croc-embossed tote alongside the Goyard cases. Then two guys loaded the pink trunks onto the jet stairs behind him. It was a full production from tarmac to takeoff.

Goyard trunks are not an everyday purchase. The brand doesn't advertise, there are no sales, and custom pieces can take months to commission. A pink trunk at that scale is a serious statement even by Travis Scott standards.

The Pink Pack breaks away from Travis Scott's usual earth tone Jordan releases. Pink was not in his vocabulary until now. The trunks, the shoes, and the whole Miami exit suggest he's leaning all the way into the new direction.

Read More: The Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" Just Got Official Images And A New Release Date

Travis Scott Pink Pack AJ1 & Goyard Trunk

Goyard is one of the oldest luxury trunk makers in the world, founded in Paris in 1853. The brand still operates the same way it always has with no e-commerce, no advertising, no discounts, everything made to order.

A custom pink trunk at that scale would run well into five figures, possibly more depending on customization. The brand's signature Goyardine canvas pattern covers the exterior, and the hardware is typically brass or gold.

Pink is a non-standard colorway, which means this was a special commission, not something pulled off a shelf. Travis showing up with two of them while already wearing the "Pink Pack" sends a clear message that this vibe is here.

Read More: Steve Stoute Sits Down With Boardroom And Doesn't Hold Back On Nike's Problems

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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