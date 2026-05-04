Steve Stoute Sits Down With Boardroom And Doesn't Hold Back On Nike's Problems

Steve Stoute sat down with Rich Kleiman on Boardroom Talks and gave a straight, unfiltered take on what's happening with Nike right now.

His core argument is simple: Nike lost an entire generation. Not because they made bad shoes but because they made decisions that caused younger consumers to skip them entirely. A 19-year-old today never built the same emotional bond with Nike that older generations did. That window closed and once it closes, it's hard to reopen.

Stoute pointed to the old landscape when it was basically Nike, Adidas, and Reebok, and that was it. Kids grew up with those three brands as the only real options. That built loyalty by default but today it's different.

Adidas has dominated the top spot among young people with the Samba and Campus becoming status sneakers among teens. New brands keep entering. Options are everywhere and Nike hasn't done enough to stay at the center of what's cool to theyounger buyers.

Nike has been facing a perceived disconnect with younger consumers for a while now. Stoute is just saying out loud what a lot of people in the industry already know.

The bigger question now is whether Nike's new leadership can actually solve a cultural problem not just a product one. Stoute doesn't seem convinced they have yet.

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Steve Stoute On What Happened To Nike

Steve Stoute isn't some outside observer guessing at what went wrong. He's one of the sharpest brand minds in the business.

He founded Translation in 2004, a marketing agency built specifically around connecting brands with culture and he's been doing exactly that for over two decades. He also co-founded Ill Will Records with Nas in 1999 and later built UnitedMasters in 2017, a music distribution platform that put artist independence at the center of the model.