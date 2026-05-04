nike stock

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Steve Stoute Sits Down With Boardroom And Doesn't Hold Back On Nike's Problems
Steve Stoute joined the Boardroom Talks podcast to discuss Nike's mounting challenges and what made them so great.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 04, 2026