Aaron Judge's New Air Jordan 1 Low PE Is Dedicated To His Two Dogs

Aaron Judge just showed up to the field in a pair of Air Jordan 1 Lows that nobody saw coming. And once you find out the story behind them, it gets even better.

The shoes feature faux fur paneling and an embroidered logo of Judge's two dachshunds Penny and Gus. That's the whole concept, a PE built around his dogs. It's one of the more personal athlete customs we've seen in a while.

Judge has been with Jordan Brand for years now, and the brand has consistently come through with creative PE colorways for him. But this one hits different. It's not about a championship or a milestone. It's just about two dogs who clearly mean a lot to him.

The fur texture gives the shoe an earthy, warm feel. Combined with the cream and brown tones, it reads almost like a literal tribute to Penny and Gus's colors. The embroidered dachshund logo on the heel pulls the whole concept together cleanly.

Athlete PEs have gotten increasingly personal over the past few years. This one is a good example of why that trend works. When the story behind the shoe is real, the shoe feels real too. Judge didn't need a flashy colorway to make this one stand out.

Sometimes a couple of dogs on the heel is enough to make the whole sneaker world stop.

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Aaron Judge's Air Jordan 1 Low

The Aaron Judge Air Jordan 1 Low PE builds on a white leather base with faux fur panels covering the heel and portions of the mudguard. The fur lands in two tones: a darker brown on one side and a lighter dusty rose on the other, mimicking the actual coloring of his dachshunds, Penny and Gus.

A burnt orange Swoosh sits above the fur panels, giving the shoe its sharpest contrast point. The dachshund silhouette logo is embroidered directly onto the heel panel in white.

An off-white midsole and a cream outsole finish the shoe off underneath, keeping the whole palette warm and cohesive throughout.