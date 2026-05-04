Aaron Judge's New Air Jordan 1 Low PE Is Dedicated To His Two Dogs

BY Ben Atkinson
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MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
May 2, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs off the field after the top of the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
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Aaron Judge debuted a custom Air Jordan 1 Low PE featuring fur and an embroidered logo honoring his two dogs, Penny and Gus.

Aaron Judge just showed up to the field in a pair of Air Jordan 1 Lows that nobody saw coming. And once you find out the story behind them, it gets even better.

The shoes feature faux fur paneling and an embroidered logo of Judge's two dachshunds Penny and Gus. That's the whole concept, a PE built around his dogs. It's one of the more personal athlete customs we've seen in a while.

Judge has been with Jordan Brand for years now, and the brand has consistently come through with creative PE colorways for him. But this one hits different. It's not about a championship or a milestone. It's just about two dogs who clearly mean a lot to him.

The fur texture gives the shoe an earthy, warm feel. Combined with the cream and brown tones, it reads almost like a literal tribute to Penny and Gus's colors. The embroidered dachshund logo on the heel pulls the whole concept together cleanly.

Athlete PEs have gotten increasingly personal over the past few years. This one is a good example of why that trend works. When the story behind the shoe is real, the shoe feels real too. Judge didn't need a flashy colorway to make this one stand out.

Sometimes a couple of dogs on the heel is enough to make the whole sneaker world stop.

Read More: A Rare Air Jordan 11 Sample Made For Tinker Hatfield Surfaced On His Birthday

Aaron Judge's Air Jordan 1 Low

The Aaron Judge Air Jordan 1 Low PE builds on a white leather base with faux fur panels covering the heel and portions of the mudguard. The fur lands in two tones: a darker brown on one side and a lighter dusty rose on the other, mimicking the actual coloring of his dachshunds, Penny and Gus.

A burnt orange Swoosh sits above the fur panels, giving the shoe its sharpest contrast point. The dachshund silhouette logo is embroidered directly onto the heel panel in white.

An off-white midsole and a cream outsole finish the shoe off underneath, keeping the whole palette warm and cohesive throughout.

Read More: LeBron Laces Up One Of The Rarest Air Force 1s Ever Made For Tunnel Walk

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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