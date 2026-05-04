A Rare Air Jordan 11 Sample Made For Tinker Hatfield Surfaced On His Birthday

One of the rarest Air Jordan 11s ever made just resurfaced and the timing was perfect. Grail collector and reseller @pgknows shared his latest pickup on Tinker Hatfield's birthday: a rare Air Jordan 11 sample with special Tinker Hatfield branding throughout.

The source states these were made in 2013, either for Tinker's birthday or his anniversary at Jordan Brand. Either way, the story behind this pair is as good as the shoe itself.

"Tinker Hatfield" replaces "Jumpman Jordan" on the tongue label. The backtab reads "TH" instead of "23." The insoles feature a collage of Tinker's original Air Jordan 11 sketches. That last detail alone makes this one of the most personal sneakers Jordan Brand has ever produced.

The pair features a purple-tinted metallic patent leather overlay that matches the metallic Jumpman used on the collar. The rest of the upper uses clean, buttery leather. It's a sample that looks better in person than any mock-up could suggest.

These never have and never will release to the public. That's not a rumor it's just the reality of what this shoe is. It exists for one reason: to honor the man who designed the silhouette in the first place.

@pgknows is selling his deadstock size 9 for what will certainly be a serious number. Some things can't be replicated.

Read More: Ranking Every Air Jordan Michael Jordan Wore During The Finals

Air Jordan 11 "Tinker Hatfield" Sample

The Air Jordan 11 Tinker Hatfield Sample features a purple-tinted metallic patent leather mudguard that shifts depending on lighting conditions. The full leather upper replaces the traditional mesh build, giving it a softer and more premium feel overall.

Gray laces and a tonal Jumpman logo on the collar keep the upper restrained. A white midsole and icy blue outsole cap off the pair underfoot. Inside, Tinker's original sketches including early sports car references that informed the 11's design language cover the insole.