Tinker Hatfield
- SneakersNike Air Max 1 "Schematic" Drops Next Week: Official ImagesThis shoe will definitely appeal to designers of all professions.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" Official Photos Finally RevealedThe latest Jordan Brand release is coming on Saturday.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" Drops Saturday: How To CopAnother great Air Jordan release is happening this weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" Drops This Weekend: On-Foot ImagesTinker Hatfield's original sketch of the Air Jordan 3 comes alive once again. By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 Tinker "Black/Grey" Drops This Month: Closer LookTinker Hatfield's influence is coming to another Jordan sneaker.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Air Max 1 "Black Schematic" Coming Soon: Official ImagesAnother Tinker Hatfield-inspired model is on the way.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Air Max 1 "Sketch To Shelf" Pack Drops This Weekend: DetailsThese colorways are directly inspired by Tinker Hatfield.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNew Nike Air Max 1 Colorway Honors Tinker Hatfield's Original DrawingThis shoe looks like an unfinished schematic.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Air Max 1 "Tinker Sketch" Turns The Classic Shoe Into A DrawingTinker Hatfield's original sketch is being brought to life.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJordan Brand Unveils The Jumpman Diamond Designed By Tinker HatfieldA new performance basketball sneaker is here.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersTinker Hatfield's Nike N7 Zoom Heritage Drops This Week: Official PhotosThis basketball shoe is a part of the annual N7 collection.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" To Drop In August: Detailed LookThe Tinker Hatfield Jordan 3 gets another entry.By Alexander Cole