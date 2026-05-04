Georgetown's Air Jordan 14 PE Just Dropped And It's One Of The Best Yet

Jordan Brand has been on a college PE run with the Air Jordan 14 this season, and Georgetown's pair might be the cleanest one yet.

Georgetown officially joined the Jordan Brand family in 2019, and the relationship has only gotten stronger. The Hoyas have received some great pairs over the years. This Air Jordan 14 PE is right up there with the best of them.

The Air Jordan 14 "Georgetown" PE features a clean white upper paired with Midnight Navy accents. Smooth leather panels dominate the build, while carbon fiber detailing along the midsole adds contrast. It's a sharp shoe. The colors work perfectly with Georgetown's identity.

Georgetown's crest replaces the usual Jumpman inside the Ferrari-inspired shield on the collar. That small detail makes the whole shoe feel intentional. It's not just a colorway swap it's also a proper tribute to the program.

The heel keeps the Jumpman and "23" details, while chrome and carbon fiber-style hits across the midsole bring back the fast, sports-car feel that made the Air Jordan 14 stand out.

As with most collegiate exclusives, the Air Jordan 14 Georgetown PE is not expected to release to the public. So if you're not playing for the Hoyas, you're not getting these. That's what makes PE culture so compelling. Overall some things are just built to stay exclusive.

Air Jordan 14 "Georgetown" PE

Light blue suede covers most of the upper, giving the Air Jordan 14 a soft but premium look. Darker navy accents land on the tongue, laces, sockliner, heel, and outsole, keeping the pair tied closely to Georgetown's team colors.

Further, the school's "G" logo is stamped within the side shields for a proper finishing touch. Carbon fiber panels run along the midsole and toe, the same detail that gave the original Air Jordan 14 its sports car DNA.