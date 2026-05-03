Foot Locker And Nike Just Gifted 22,000 Employees A Pair Of Air Force 1s

BY Ben Atkinson
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: People walk in front of a Foot Locker store on 34th Street on May 15, 2025 in New York City. Today Dick's Sporting Goods announced it's plans to acquire Foot Locker for $2.4 billion. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)
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Nike and Foot Locker gifted all 22,000 employees a pair of Air Force 1s to celebrate their "Find Your Force" campaign.

Foot Locker and Nike just pulled off one of the better employee surprises in recent memory. To celebrate their "Find Your Force" campaign, the two brands gifted all 22,000 Foot Locker employees a pair of Nike Air Force 1s. Every single one of them.

The moment hit different on social media. Photos showed store associates getting handed boxes with personalized name badges attached, "Find Your Force" branded lanyards with each employee's name printed right on them. The look on his face when he realizes what's in the box is genuine.

This kind of move is smart on multiple levels. First, it builds real loyalty with the people actually selling the product every day. Second, those 22,000 employees become walking brand ambassadors the moment they lace up. Third, it generates organic content that no ad budget can really replicate.

The Air Force 1 was the right choice too. It's not some obscure runner or a model that needs explaining. Everyone knows what it is. Everyone wants a pair. Gifting something universally desirable lands differently than a branded tote bag or a gift card.

Foot Locker has been working hard to reposition itself as more than just a mall store. Moments like this one help. The "Find Your Force" campaign is clearly about more than marketing, it's about the people inside the stores too.

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Foot Locker x Nike Find Your Force

The Nike Air Force 1 Low needs no introduction. It first dropped in 1982 as a basketball shoe and became a streetwear staple over the following decades. The version gifted here appears to be the classic triple white colorway: white leather upper, white midsole, white outsole.

Clean and versatile. The perforated toe box, the padded ankle collar, the visible Air unit in the heel, all the classic details are there. It's the kind of shoe that works with almost anything in your wardrobe.

Gifting the AF1 specifically makes sense. It's the most recognizable Nike silhouette outside of the Jordan 1, and it carries cultural weight that goes way beyond just sneaker culture.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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