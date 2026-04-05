Foot Locker Drops Air Jordan 5 OG "White Metallic" Product Images

Foot Locker just dropped the cleanest official images yet of the Air Jordan 5 OG "White Metallic." The shoe is landing in a few weeks and these photos confirm it is everything collectors have been hoping for. This is one of the biggest Jordan releases of the spring season.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG “White Metallic” will release on April 25th, 2026.

The "White Metallic" carries serious history behind it. The original dropped in 2000 and quickly became one of the most respected Jordan 5 colorways ever produced.

A retro followed in 2015 but demand has remained consistently high ever since. Now Jordan Brand is bringing it back in OG form and the execution looks sharp across every angle shown.

The Nike Air branding on the heel is one of the most important details. Jordan Brand has been restoring the Nike Air tag to heritage retroes and its presence here adds significant collector appeal. For longtime Jordan heads, that detail alone makes this release feel authentic to the original.

Beyond the nostalgia factor, the "White Metallic" is simply a great looking shoe. It is clean, versatile, and built on one of the strongest silhouettes Jordan Brand has ever produced.

White and silver works on the Jordan 5 in a way that very few colorways can match. A few more weeks and this one will finally be in hand.

Air Jordan 5 OG "White Metallic"

Image via Foot Locker

The Air Jordan 5 OG "White Metallic" runs in an all-white tumbled leather upper from collar to toe. Metallic silver hits land on the lace toggle, eyelets, and the shark tooth midsole detail running along the bottom.

A white mesh netting panel sits in the midfoot window cleanly. Nike Air branding appears in black on the heel, restored to its original placement as seen on the 2000 release.

The icy blue translucent outsole sits underneath a white midsole, giving the bottom of the shoe a final detail that works perfectly against the clean upper. The Jumpman logo embossed on the translucent outsole completes the build.

Also, the retail price of the Air Jordan 5 OG "White Metallic" will be $215.