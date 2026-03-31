Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" Receives First In-Hand Look

First in-hand images of the Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" are here. This is one of the most anticipated Jordan releases of the spring. The shoe is dropping in April and it looks exactly as clean as expected.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG “White Metallic” will be released on April 25th, 2026.

The "White Metallic" is not a new concept for the Jordan 5. An original version released back in 2000 and again in 2015.

Both runs sold out quickly and held strong resale value for years. A new retro was inevitable. Now it is finally happening, and the early images confirm this version is well worth the wait.

The execution looks sharp across the board. The all-white leather upper is crisp and structured. Metallic silver hits land on the eyelets, the lace toggle, and the midsole details. The mesh netting panel sits clean against the white base. Nike Air branding on the heel is bold and clear. The icy blue translucent outsole ties everything together perfectly.

Jordan Brand rarely misses with white and silver on the 5. It reads clean enough for everyday wear but has enough detail to hold up as a collector piece.

Spring is the right time for this shoe. Whether you are a long-time Jordan 5 collector or just getting into the silhouette, this one is hard to ignore.

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Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 5 has always carried a certain weight in sneaker culture. Also Michael Jordan wore the original in 1990, and the design that's inspired by World War 2 fighter jets has aged incredibly well.

The "White Metallic" colorway strips everything back to the essentials. White tumbled leather further covers the upper cleanly. Silver metallic accents catch the light at the lace cage and eyelets.

The iconic shark tooth midsole detail also runs along the bottom in matching white. Flip the shoe over and a light blue translucent outsole gives the look a final touch of depth. It is a classic executed properly.