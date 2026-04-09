Air Jordan 5 OG "White Metallic" Release Date Confirmed

A classic is making its return later this month. The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" is releasing on April 25th, 2026. Sneakerheads have been waiting on this one for over a decade.

This marks the third time the "White Metallic" colorway has returned in high-top form, following drops in 2000 and 2015. Each release has been well-received, but this one comes with something new. Jordan Brand is bringing back the Nike Air heel branding for the first time on this colorway.

The 2026 version restores the OG Nike Air heel branding that was absent on the 2015 run. Purists have been asking for this change for years. It also brings the shoe closer to the original 1990 design language.

The upcoming pair also includes both flat cotton laces and a set of round laces which is a nod to the original 2000 release. Small details like that matter to collectors. Jordan Brand clearly put thought into getting this one right.

Full family sizing will be available through Nike SNKRS, Foot Locker, Dick's, and Snipes. Broad distribution means more people will have a real shot at retail. Retail is set at $215, with the drop going live on Nike SNKRS at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Overall this is one of the cleaner drops of the spring. Don't sleep on April 25th.

Air Jordan 5 OG "White Metallic" Retail Price

Image via Foot Locker

The Air Jordan 5 was designed by Tinker Hatfield and inspired by WW2 P-51 Mustang fighter planes. Also the shark-tooth midsole, reflective tongue, and icy outsole all trace back to that military concept.

The "White Metallic" takes that foundation and strips it down to its cleanest form. The upper bears crisp white tumbled leather. Further, metallic silver lands on the tongue and the midsole's flame detailing. Black accents hit the side mesh panels and inner lining.

An icy blue translucent outsole finishes the look underneath. The result is simple and timeless and a shoe that works in every season without trying too hard.

Finally, the retail price of the Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" will be $215.