Alabama Barker Ignites Speculation After Threatening To Expose Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez is currently behind bars serving a ten-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Now, it looks like the performer could have new allegations coming his way. Recently, Alabama Barker took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic message, leaving her followers curious. “You have 24 hours #NONDA," she wrote.

The 20-year-old appears to be hinting at something she's not legally obligated to keep secret, but whatever that could be remains to be seen.

Social media users are now out in full force, sharing their theories. While some are expecting the worst, others suspect that all of this is just promo for Lanez's next project. At the time of writing, he has not responded to Barker's post publicly.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Calls To Fight Alabama Barker Again Following Her Explosive Rant

Tory Lanez Megan Thee Stallion Case

ory Lanez attends the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

News of Barker's vague post arrives just a few weeks after the California Supreme Court rejected a petition from his defense team asking them to review the case. He'll be eligible for parole in September of 2029. He's maintained his innocence since getting arrested in 2020. During an interview with NBC News in December, he made it clear that while he doesn't agree with what he's been accused of, he doesn't have any animosity towards Meg. He also insisted that he's never been violent towards a woman, and only wants to be treated fairly.

"I've never been violent towards a woman; I would never hit a woman, let alone shoot a woman," he stated.