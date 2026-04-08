Alabama Barker Ignites Speculation After Threatening To Expose Tory Lanez

BY Caroline Fisher
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Alabama Barker Speculation Tory Lanez
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Alabama Barker attends the Capitol Music Group BET Party at Casa Madera on June 22, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group)
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Alabama Barker recently took to her Instagram Story to give Tory Lanez a deadline, adding the hashtag, "#NONDA."

Tory Lanez is currently behind bars serving a ten-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Now, it looks like the performer could have new allegations coming his way. Recently, Alabama Barker took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic message, leaving her followers curious. “You have 24 hours #NONDA," she wrote.

The 20-year-old appears to be hinting at something she's not legally obligated to keep secret, but whatever that could be remains to be seen.

Social media users are now out in full force, sharing their theories. While some are expecting the worst, others suspect that all of this is just promo for Lanez's next project. At the time of writing, he has not responded to Barker's post publicly.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Calls To Fight Alabama Barker Again Following Her Explosive Rant

Tory Lanez Megan Thee Stallion Case
Tory Lanez
ory Lanez attends the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

News of Barker's vague post arrives just a few weeks after the California Supreme Court rejected a petition from his defense team asking them to review the case. He'll be eligible for parole in September of 2029. He's maintained his innocence since getting arrested in 2020. During an interview with NBC News in December, he made it clear that while he doesn't agree with what he's been accused of, he doesn't have any animosity towards Meg. He also insisted that he's never been violent towards a woman, and only wants to be treated fairly.

"I've never been violent towards a woman; I would never hit a woman, let alone shoot a woman," he stated.

"When I talk about my case, I don't want it to be taken as me coming at her. Because it's not that," Lanez continued. "I'm just asking for somebody in the system to look at my case and look at the evidence and ask if this was fair."

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Says She's Ready To Throw Down With Alabama Barker After Mentioning Le Vaughn Again

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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