Future Shares BTS Footage Of "Ran To Atlanta" Shoot Amid Drake Beef Debate

Drake had some notable collaborations on his new album trilogy, but the most consequential of these was Future. They went from friends to enemies during the Kendrick Lamar battle, but now, it seems like they buried the hatchet. In fact, the Atlanta rapper took to his Instagram recently to share behind-the-scenes footage of the music video shoot for their ICEMAN collab, "Ran To Atlanta."

The track, which also features Molly Santana, is one of the most talked-about cuts on this new LP. In the BTS footage caught by Kurrco on Twitter, you can see wardrobe considerations, location details, and some of the fancy cars they show off in the visual. However, while some fans continue to rejoice at this reunion, others are much more skeptical, critical, or cynical.

"Not together for one shot I know what that is," one popular quote-tweet of the original post read. Other reactions in quote-tweets or replies sections posited that Pluto just wants "Ran To Atlanta" to go number one, and that this might just be a simple verse trade with the 6ix God rather than an actual reconciliation.

Meanwhile, other fans questioned why this hatchet burial would even happen in the first place. In any case, it seems like this isn't slowing down any momentum, so fans' debates will just have to continue until they get a more definitive picture.

Drake & Future Beef

For those unaware, Drake's squashed beef with Future was one of the biggest apparent betrayals in the Kendrick Lamar saga. Many criticized "Ran To Atlanta" being on ICEMAN, where Drizzy shoots at all his opposition. Considering Kendrick started this whole thing on a Fewtch and Metro Boomin hit, many find his inclusion on the new album to be hypocritical. Also, their collab album series featured many other apparent shots at Drizzy from folks like The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky.

But the tensions between the What A Time To Be Alive duo were never super clear. Fans theorized it was over women, whereas others think the ATL MC just had more loyalty for Metro (who had more present OVO beef) than he did for the Toronto superstar.