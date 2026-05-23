Future Shares BTS Footage Of "Ran To Atlanta" Shoot Amid Drake Beef Debate

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Future BTS Footage Ran To Atlanta Shoot Drake Beef Debate
Nov 1, 2013; Memphis, TN, USA; Recording artist Future performs before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Detroit Pistons at FedExForum. Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 111 - 108. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Future seems happy to promote his hatchet burial with Drake, but "Ran To Atlanta" wasn't enough to fully quell debates around their feud.

Drake had some notable collaborations on his new album trilogy, but the most consequential of these was Future. They went from friends to enemies during the Kendrick Lamar battle, but now, it seems like they buried the hatchet. In fact, the Atlanta rapper took to his Instagram recently to share behind-the-scenes footage of the music video shoot for their ICEMAN collab, "Ran To Atlanta."

The track, which also features Molly Santana, is one of the most talked-about cuts on this new LP. In the BTS footage caught by Kurrco on Twitter, you can see wardrobe considerations, location details, and some of the fancy cars they show off in the visual. However, while some fans continue to rejoice at this reunion, others are much more skeptical, critical, or cynical.

"Not together for one shot I know what that is," one popular quote-tweet of the original post read. Other reactions in quote-tweets or replies sections posited that Pluto just wants "Ran To Atlanta" to go number one, and that this might just be a simple verse trade with the 6ix God rather than an actual reconciliation.

Meanwhile, other fans questioned why this hatchet burial would even happen in the first place. In any case, it seems like this isn't slowing down any momentum, so fans' debates will just have to continue until they get a more definitive picture.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Drake & Future Beef

For those unaware, Drake's squashed beef with Future was one of the biggest apparent betrayals in the Kendrick Lamar saga. Many criticized "Ran To Atlanta" being on ICEMAN, where Drizzy shoots at all his opposition. Considering Kendrick started this whole thing on a Fewtch and Metro Boomin hit, many find his inclusion on the new album to be hypocritical. Also, their collab album series featured many other apparent shots at Drizzy from folks like The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky.

But the tensions between the What A Time To Be Alive duo were never super clear. Fans theorized it was over women, whereas others think the ATL MC just had more loyalty for Metro (who had more present OVO beef) than he did for the Toronto superstar.

Either way, Future's celebrating his Drake reunion elsewhere, even if fans are scrutinizing it heavily. Maybe more behind-the-scenes footage would help clear things up.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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