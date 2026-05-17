Drake, Future & Molly Santana Might Go Number One With "ICEMAN" Collab

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Future Molly Santana Number One ICEMAN Collab
Nov 29, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Rap artist and team ambassador Drake motions at the Golden State Warriors bench as the Toronto Raptors pull ahead in overtime against the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors beat the Warriors 131-128 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake's "Ran To Atlanta" featuring Future and Molly Santana is one of the most consequential tracks on Drizzy's new album "ICEMAN."

One of the most infamous Kendrick Lamar disses on "Not Like Us" is his takedown of Drake and his Atlanta collaborations, calling him a "colonizer." Whether you think this is fair or not, the Toronto superstar doubled down on it by releasing the track "Ran To Atlanta" on his new album ICEMAN. It's one of three projects he dropped this weekend, with the other two being HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. On "Ran To Atlanta," Future and Molly Santana got some shine, and they might just get a chart-topper, too.

According to Chart Predictions on Twitter, the trap-adjacent banger is currently projected to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. They also predicted the 6ix God will take eight of the nine other slots in the chart's top ten, with other tracks including "Janice STFU," "Whisper My Name," "Make Them Cry," and more.

If "Ran To Atlanta" tops the chart, it would mark Drizzy's 14th official career number one hit and break his tie with Michael Jackson for the most Hot 100 chart-toppers in history by a male soloist. Also, it would mark Pluto's fourth career number one and his third with The Boy, whereas Santana would get her first career number one and her first Hot 100 placement overall.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Drake's ICEMAN First Week Sales

But this is all very curious because another Drake song is challenging for number one. Depending on how well this trilogy does, we could get multiple chart-toppers. It's hard to call which one will take the crown or if others will follow. Still, most likely, at least one of them will get the top spot. The other song we're talking about is the ICEMAN intro "Make Them Cry," easily one of its best offerings.

Drake's albums will have big Billboard debuts too. They could move a total of 705K to 785K album-equivalent units in its first week according to early projections.

Specifically, the breakdown is 480K-520K for ICEMAN, 115K-135K for MAID OF HONOUR, and 110K-130K for HABIBTI. We will see how all of these numbers shape up by the time the official Billboard charts land next week.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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