Drake, Future & Molly Santana Might Go Number One With "ICEMAN" Collab

One of the most infamous Kendrick Lamar disses on "Not Like Us" is his takedown of Drake and his Atlanta collaborations, calling him a "colonizer." Whether you think this is fair or not, the Toronto superstar doubled down on it by releasing the track "Ran To Atlanta" on his new album ICEMAN. It's one of three projects he dropped this weekend, with the other two being HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. On "Ran To Atlanta," Future and Molly Santana got some shine, and they might just get a chart-topper, too.

According to Chart Predictions on Twitter, the trap-adjacent banger is currently projected to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. They also predicted the 6ix God will take eight of the nine other slots in the chart's top ten, with other tracks including "Janice STFU," "Whisper My Name," "Make Them Cry," and more.

If "Ran To Atlanta" tops the chart, it would mark Drizzy's 14th official career number one hit and break his tie with Michael Jackson for the most Hot 100 chart-toppers in history by a male soloist. Also, it would mark Pluto's fourth career number one and his third with The Boy, whereas Santana would get her first career number one and her first Hot 100 placement overall.

Drake's ICEMAN First Week Sales

But this is all very curious because another Drake song is challenging for number one. Depending on how well this trilogy does, we could get multiple chart-toppers. It's hard to call which one will take the crown or if others will follow. Still, most likely, at least one of them will get the top spot. The other song we're talking about is the ICEMAN intro "Make Them Cry," easily one of its best offerings.

Drake's albums will have big Billboard debuts too. They could move a total of 705K to 785K album-equivalent units in its first week according to early projections.