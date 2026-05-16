Drake's "ICEMAN" Intro "Make Them Cry" Aiming For No. 1 Billboard Debut

Drake had a lot to get off his chest on "Make Them Cry," the multi-faceted and stunning intro to his new album ICEMAN. It seems like this will pay off for him, as the track might reportedly cinch him yet another No. 1 hit on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

According to Talk Of The Charts on Twitter, first-day streaming numbers for "Make Them Cry" indicate the song will challenge for a number one placement on the charts. It would mark Drizzy's 14th chart-topping record (since "SICKO MODE" with Travis Scott doesn't technically count), and would make him the male solo artist with the most number one tracks in Hot 100 history.

Of course, this adds a lot more context to the heap of meaning already attributed to ICEMAN's cover art. It features a hand with the iconic diamond-sequined glove of Michael Jackson putting up a hand sign to represent the 6ix.

The Toronto superstar already tied the King of Pop for the most Hot 100 No. 1s by a male soloist. So "Make Them Cry" could be the final, official moment with which he takes the crown. Maybe it ends up being another song from ICEMAN or the other LPs HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. Or maybe none of this goes number one, which would be even more shocking.

We'll have to see what the final numbers are in the next two weeks. In any case, "Make Them Cry" is a commercial titan and a critical darling from this tracklist, and it's very clear to see.

Drake's ICEMAN First Week Sales Projections

Drake's three new albums also have chart-dominating aspirations, as we just got first week sales projections for each. All in all, The Boy could walk away from this triple threat drop having moved anywhere between 705K and 785K album-equivalent units in the trilogy's first week of availability.