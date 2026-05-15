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Drake's Father Dennis Graham Reveals He Doesn't Have Cancer Anymore
On the opening track for "ICEMAN," "Make Them Cry," Drake revealed his dad Dennis Graham was going through a cancer battle.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 15, 2026