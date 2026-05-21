Drake Fans & Haters Debate Spotify's Correction Of "ICEMAN" Numbers

Drake is already on pace to do something no one's ever done before on the Billboard 200 albums chart by simultaneously debuting three new albums in its top three. However, other conversations about his commercial dominance with the ICEMAN trilogy have fallen under more scrutiny. That's because last week, Spotify retracted their claim about Drizzy boasting the most streamed song on a platform in a single day in 2026.

"Make Them Cry" had that moniker, but not for long. They later took to Twitter to respond to fans claiming BTS' "Swim" was still the record-holder with 14 million streams, whereas "Make Them Cry" had 13.2 million. Still, the ICEMAN intro broke the record for Spotify's most streamed hip-hop song debut in a day. The previous record-holder? Kendrick Lamar with "Not Like Us." Poetic justice, indeed...

Back to Spotify's retraction: "The initial streams review process was completed manually, resulting in streams from two different album tracks being combined," they posted on their Twitter page last week. "Drake continues to hold the record for most-streamed artist and album in a single day in 2026. We apologize for the error and have implemented updated review procedures to prevent similar issues in the future."

Drake & Spotify

Unsurprisingly, this led to a lot of debate from OVO fans and haters alike. Some claimed this error is indicative of wider fraudulent activity and inflated numbers, whereas others called it a public relations stunt just to send more criticism The Boy's way. The conversation has grown since then thanks to Drake's other commercial achievements with these new albums, with scrutiny and defense emerging in equally seismic waves.

But there are more relevant considerations to make when discussing Drake and Spotify in the same sentence. A court recently dismissed a lawsuit that accused the streaming giant of artificially inflating his numbers. These legal conversations have also come up a lot in the wake of Spotify's correction.

Social Media Reacts