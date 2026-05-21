Drake Fans & Haters Debate Spotify's Correction Of "ICEMAN" Numbers

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Spotify Correction ICEMAN Numbers
Nov 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake wears headphones to conduct an in-game media interview while watching the Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Last week, Spotify retracted their claim about Drake boasting the most-streamed song on the platform in a single day in 2026.

Drake is already on pace to do something no one's ever done before on the Billboard 200 albums chart by simultaneously debuting three new albums in its top three. However, other conversations about his commercial dominance with the ICEMAN trilogy have fallen under more scrutiny. That's because last week, Spotify retracted their claim about Drizzy boasting the most streamed song on a platform in a single day in 2026.

"Make Them Cry" had that moniker, but not for long. They later took to Twitter to respond to fans claiming BTS' "Swim" was still the record-holder with 14 million streams, whereas "Make Them Cry" had 13.2 million. Still, the ICEMAN intro broke the record for Spotify's most streamed hip-hop song debut in a day. The previous record-holder? Kendrick Lamar with "Not Like Us." Poetic justice, indeed...

Back to Spotify's retraction: "The initial streams review process was completed manually, resulting in streams from two different album tracks being combined," they posted on their Twitter page last week. "Drake continues to hold the record for most-streamed artist and album in a single day in 2026. We apologize for the error and have implemented updated review procedures to prevent similar issues in the future."

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

Drake & Spotify

Unsurprisingly, this led to a lot of debate from OVO fans and haters alike. Some claimed this error is indicative of wider fraudulent activity and inflated numbers, whereas others called it a public relations stunt just to send more criticism The Boy's way. The conversation has grown since then thanks to Drake's other commercial achievements with these new albums, with scrutiny and defense emerging in equally seismic waves.

But there are more relevant considerations to make when discussing Drake and Spotify in the same sentence. A court recently dismissed a lawsuit that accused the streaming giant of artificially inflating his numbers. These legal conversations have also come up a lot in the wake of Spotify's correction.

Social Media Reacts

In any case, this small error hasn't impacted the overall success and acclaim behind this new trilogy. Overzealous fans will continue to debate, but that all translates into more engagement and momentum for Drizzy.

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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