DJ Quik Seems To Diss Drake With Edited "ICEMAN" Cover Art

There have been many recreations of Drake's "ICEMAN" cover art, and DJ Quik added his two cents, showing he's not feeling the record.

Many social media users recreated the cover, and DJ Quik added his name to the mix. However, it was clear that he wasn't feeling Drizzy's latest, as his version removed the sparkly glove and replaced it with ears of corn. It didn't take long for the internet to notice that Quik was hinting that he thought Drake was a "cornball" or "corny," and critics joined in on the jeering. Still, Drake's fans clapped back, defending the hitmaker at all costs. Check out Quik's post below.

The cover of Drake's ICEMAN shows his hand throwing up a "6" while wearing a rhinestoned glove, reminiscent of Michael Jackson. Many interpreted this as Drake acknowledging that he's as big as one of the greatest entertainers ever to enter the industry. He's broken records held by the late icon, with his fans comparing their careers to determine who is the greatest of all time.

As expected, Drake delivered a few lyrical jabs to those he's had beef with, or others he felt had abandoned him during his highly-publicized beef with Kendrick Lamar . While the Rap icon did target K. Dot on wax, Drake faced criticisms that he was answering Lamar's takedown just a little too late. The West Coast rallied behind Kendrick at the height of his beef with Drizzy, and it looks like Compton native DJ Quik is still drawing a line in the sand.

The mixed reactions to Drake 's recent album drops continue. Everyone from fans to critics to Drizzy's industry peers had something to say about him not only releasing his anticipated ICEMAN album , but dropping three records, including Habibti and Maid of Honour. Critics haven't been kind, although Drake loyalists are standing ten toes down in support of one of Toronto's most famous entertainers.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.