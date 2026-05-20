DJ Quik Seems To Diss Drake With Edited "ICEMAN" Cover Art

The mixed reactions to Drake's recent album drops continue. Everyone from fans to critics to Drizzy's industry peers had something to say about him not only releasing his anticipated ICEMAN album, but dropping three records, including Habibti and Maid of Honour. Critics haven't been kind, although Drake loyalists are standing ten toes down in support of one of Toronto's most famous entertainers.
As expected, Drake delivered a few lyrical jabs to those he's had beef with, or others he felt had abandoned him during his highly-publicized beef with Kendrick Lamar. While the Rap icon did target K. Dot on wax, Drake faced criticisms that he was answering Lamar's takedown just a little too late. The West Coast rallied behind Kendrick at the height of his beef with Drizzy, and it looks like Compton native DJ Quik is still drawing a line in the sand.
Read More: Adin Ross Claims Kendrick Lamar Is Running Scared Because Of Drake's "ICEMAN"
DJ Quik Isn't Feeling Drake's Latest Releases
The cover of Drake's ICEMAN shows his hand throwing up a "6" while wearing a rhinestoned glove, reminiscent of Michael Jackson. Many interpreted this as Drake acknowledging that he's as big as one of the greatest entertainers ever to enter the industry. He's broken records held by the late icon, with his fans comparing their careers to determine who is the greatest of all time.
Many social media users recreated the cover, and DJ Quik added his name to the mix. However, it was clear that he wasn't feeling Drizzy's latest, as his version removed the sparkly glove and replaced it with ears of corn. It didn't take long for the internet to notice that Quik was hinting that he thought Drake was a "cornball" or "corny," and critics joined in on the jeering. Still, Drake's fans clapped back, defending the hitmaker at all costs. Check out Quik's post below.