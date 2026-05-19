Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

Some say the game is rigged. Others just fail to evolve with it. Most of the time, the truth sits somewhere in between. For the past two years, Drake has had to grapple with what life looks like after finally appearing vulnerable. His fans have spent that same stretch trying to rewrite the ending to his battle with Kendrick Lamar, but the result itself has largely stayed intact. So Drake did what artists often do when the old version of themselves requires a pivot for whatever reason: he adopted a new identity. Beyoncé became Sasha Fierce. Sonny Moore became Skrillex. And Drake became the ICEMAN—the cold, brooding, bitter, and widely entertaining alter ego resurrected from public humiliation that saw him labeled everything from a culture vulture to a predator.

But Drake’s real problem artistically was never the allegations themselves. It was stagnation. For nearly a decade, he operated inside a machine that rewarded the familiarity that he provided. Maintaining dominance required far less risk than the artists chasing him. Little growth was needed to remain at the top, and eventually the music began to reflect that comfort. So when the walls finally started closing in, there was almost a sense of relief surrounding it all. Drake’s reign had become suffocating, not because of oversaturation alone (which remains an issue considering two albums also dropped with ICEMAN), but because so much of his music felt creatively weightless.

Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Kendrick Lamar shattered the illusion that Drake could remain untouchable forever. The battle itself mattered less than what followed: weaker singles, reactive music, a lawsuit against UMG, and the growing sense that Drake was finally losing control of his own narrative. Much of the music released in the aftermath sounded defensive, rushed, or overly concerned with proving he still had command over the culture. ICEMAN is the first project in this stretch that actually sounds focused. It doesn’t reinvent Drake, but it does acknowledge something his recent albums rarely did: he can’t coast anymore.

That pressure turns out to be productive. Within that discomfort, Drake finds new ways to revisit the strongest aspects of his career. “Make Them Cry” feels like the kind of reflective centerpiece that once made songs like “Over My Dead Body” and “Legend” such effective tone-setters. Hypnotic vocal loops, punctuating rimshots, and neon-lit synth pads create the backdrop for some of the most emotionally aware writing he’s delivered in years. Observations about “treating my dad like an older brother” humanize him in ways that have felt absent throughout much of this decade. The same goes for moments where he reflects on aging family members or acknowledges the growing distance between himself and 40. These aren’t earth-shattering revelations, but they matter because Drake finally sounds willing to look inward instead of endlessly mythologizing himself.

That emotional awareness also sharpens the rapping. Even with plenty of cringe-inducing bars scattered throughout the album (“Iceman was a nice man” somehow made the final cut), Drake sounds engaged with writing again. The punchlines actually unravel instead of existing purely for screenshot captions. Lines about “aidin' Ross with streams before Adin Ross had ever streamed” or framing Kendrick Lamar as a magician whose streams disappeared overnight show a level of layering and conceptual setup that’s been missing from a lot of his recent work. Over the album’s colder, soul-heavy production, Drake finally sounds interested in rapping again.

The breezy Ovrkast-produced “Make Them Pay” and the Conductor Williams-assisted “Firm Friends” especially benefit from that renewed focus. The latter feels leagues ahead of some of their previous collaborations on Scary Hours 3, channeling the same icy precision that made leaks like “Fighting Irish” so compelling in the first place. Drake leans into effortlessness without sounding disengaged, which becomes one of the album’s biggest strengths. Even the lesser songs benefit from the consistency of his performances. For the first time in years, Drake sounds mentally present throughout an entire rap album.

That focus extends into the production, which is easily some of the strongest he’s rapped over in the past decade. Outside of Honestly, Nevermind, much of Drake’s recent music has felt algorithmically assembled. Playlist rap stitched together from Atlanta trends, interchangeable trap beats, and exhausted melodic formulas. ICEMAN largely avoids that trap. The album feels atmospheric, cold, lush, and distinctly Toronto. Even when the influences are obvious, Drake bends them back into his own sonic identity instead of disappearing inside them.

“Whisper My Name” captures that balance perfectly. The production slinks forward through murky basslines and drifting synths that feel designed for empty highways at 2 a.m. Drake deepens his voice throughout the hook with Yeat-like vocal inflections, but unlike some of his previous attempts at adapting younger sounds, it never feels like cosplay. It works because the production around him feels immersive enough to support the performance. The same applies to “Janice STFU,” where his warped vocal shifts bounce between chipmunked highs and richer melodic pockets in a way that turns the hook into pure dopamine.

Meanwhile, “2 Hard 4 The Radio” pulls from the DNA of West Coast rap so directly that the Mac Dre influence borders on parody, yet the record still works because Drake understands how to weaponize melody. The song flips shimmering R&B textures into something that feels simultaneously summery and frostbitten, especially once the heavier synths arrive midway through. It’s formulaic in spots, but it also contains the kind of hook-writing instinct that made Drake impossible to ignore in the first place.

The album’s strongest moments usually arrive when Drake stops trying to prove he’s untouchable and instead embraces how bruised he actually sounds. “Am I a GOAT? Probably not, I probably was but you probably forgot” is one of the few moments on the album where the ego briefly slips. Same with the deadpan “Am I upset? A bit.” Those small moments of honesty hit harder than the endless barrage of subliminals because they feel human instead of performative.

Unfortunately, that self-awareness only lasts in flashes. ICEMAN’s biggest weakness is how often it collapses into self-victimization. Drake spends so much of the album processing every slight, betrayal, and industry fracture through the lens of persecution that the writing eventually becomes exhausting. His grievances with UMG feel inevitable at this point, but the album repeatedly drifts into stranger territory—particularly when he frames criticism of himself through race or religion on "Make Them Remember." Those arguments ring hollow partly because the album constantly undermines them. Drake criticizing Kendrick Lamar for allegedly seeking white validation while simultaneously aligning himself with internet personalities like Adin Ross creates contradictions he never seems interested in unpacking.

The resentment toward figures like Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, J. Cole, LeBron James, and DeMar DeRozan eventually stops sounding like calculated shots and starts sounding like someone venting in real time. There’s probably a more interesting album hidden inside those feelings, especially when Drake briefly touches on themes of loyalty and abandonment, like the line about someone pawning off an OVO chain. But too often the writing circles back toward grievance instead of introspection.

And when Drake tries leaning fully into menace, the album loses some of its momentum entirely. That whisper-rasp delivery he’s used since “MELTDOWN” appears all over ICEMAN, but it rarely sounds convincing here. He wants to sound intimidating and ominous, yet his vocals often feel like reference tracks for someone else who actually sounds menacing. Drake sounds his best on this album when he’s wounded, reflective, petty, or paranoid, not when he’s trying to be monstrous.

That disconnect occasionally hurts otherwise strong records. “Run To Atlanta” features a genuinely explosive performance from Molly Santana, whose infectious energy practically steals the entire song, but Drake’s attempts at sounding imposing feel noticeably flatter by comparison. Plus, having Pluto on a song when he spearheaded the anti-Drake campaign in the first place undercuts every other diss towards those who had far less involvement in his 2024 run. Elsewhere, some of the beat switches feel unnecessary, cluttering songs that would’ve benefited from restraint. ICEMAN works best when it settles into its colder moods instead of trying to constantly escalate itself into something bigger.

Still, for all its flaws, ICEMAN succeeds where Drake’s recent albums often failed because it finally sounds like there are stakes involved again. Pressure has always brought the best out of him. For as tired as he’s sounded throughout much of this decade, here he finally sounds like someone with something to prove beyond simply extending a chart record. The vulnerability running through this project is far more compelling than the revenge fantasies or endless score-settling. His ego still dominates too much of the album, but for the first time in years, Drake sounds conscious of criticisms he previously dismissed as hate. ICEMAN proves that Drake finally understands that he isn’t untouchable after all.

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