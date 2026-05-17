2 Hard 4 The Radio - Song by Drake

ICEMAN is already proving to be a polarizing release for Drake. However, there are some songs that are undeniable. One of those tracks is "2 Hard 4 The Radio." This is a track that takes direct aim at Kendrick Lamar's criticisms of him. It also uses West Coast production, particularly in the back half, to make its point. The song is catchy, and Drake's flows are confident as ever. Whether or not you are a believer in what he is saying is a completely different question. Ultimately, give the track a listen and decide for yourself.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: ICEMAN
Quotable Lyrics from 2 Hard 4 The Radio
To talk bad about you pussies, I don't like you fools
Got an Oakland show tonight, baby
My young boys from The Yoc goin' crazy
I'm on a bridge with a tank of unleaded