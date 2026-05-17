2 Hard 4 The Radio - Song by Drake

Drake has finally released "ICEMAN," and one of the standout tracks on the album is "2 Hard 4 The Radio," which is a dig at the West Coast.

ICEMAN is already proving to be a polarizing release for Drake . However, there are some songs that are undeniable. One of those tracks is "2 Hard 4 The Radio." This is a track that takes direct aim at Kendrick Lamar 's criticisms of him. It also uses West Coast production, particularly in the back half, to make its point. The song is catchy, and Drake's flows are confident as ever. Whether or not you are a believer in what he is saying is a completely different question. Ultimately, give the track a listen and decide for yourself.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!