50 Cent Isn't Happy With Tony Yayo For Spoiling G-Unit Reebok Sneaker Reveal

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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50 Cent Isnt Happy Tony Yayo Spoiling G Unit Reebok Sneakers
Rapper 50 Cent makes his way to the field to perform a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Alabama won 34-24. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The sneaker collaboration between G-Unit and Reebok was iconic in the early 2000s, and 50 Cent wanted Tony Yayo to delay its return's reveal.

50 Cent is dealing with a lot of G-Unit extracurriculars, whether it's his film and television endeavors in Shreveport or brand collaborations for streetwear, merchandise, and more. Most recently, Tony Yayo made a big revelation on The Real Report podcast: The G-Unit and Reebok sneakers are coming back.

The collective already reportedly offered the product to retailers and might host a July release. Their initial collaboration boasted many models, including the G6, the G XT, a Runner version, a boot, and one for the ladies. It emerged in 2003 when Fif made his stamp as a top-tier hip-hop name... And he might have wanted Yayo to hold off on revealing this return.

In a video caught by Complex on Instagram, you can see 50 react to Tony's revelation while riding around in a car. "I can't tell Yayo nothing," he said with an annoyed expression on his face. Then, the clip of Tony Yayo making the announcement played, and Curtis Jackson looked at the camera with an exasperated expression.

Yayo commented under Complex's IG post with some crying-laughing emojis, so it looks like this isn't turning into a serious rift. We'll just have to wait and see when G-Unit and Reebok bring back the iconic collaboration.

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50 Cent's G-Unit History

50 Cent has come a long way with G-Unit since its 1999 inception with Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo. They dominated with huge mixtapes, made it big with Get Rich Or Die Tryin', and expanded into seemingly every corner of hip-hop in the early-to-mid-2000s. Regional scenes, cross-state collaborations, rap feuds, marketing, business partnerships, entertainment ventures, brand deals... You name it.

What's more is that 50 Cent's G-Unit history continues to come up. During a recent club appearance in New York, former G-Unit affiliate The Game, whom has since had a strong beef with 50 and company, he talked about being kicked out of the group and told the crowd to "tell Fif I'm here."

Elsewhere, Tony Yayo reflected on G-Unit's iconic conflicts. Recently, he spoke on Ja Rule refusing to bury the hatchet with them, seemingly affirming they will always be at war.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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