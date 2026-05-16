50 Cent Isn't Happy With Tony Yayo For Spoiling G-Unit Reebok Sneaker Reveal

The collective already reportedly offered the product to retailers and might host a July release. Their initial collaboration boasted many models, including the G6, the G XT, a Runner version, a boot, and one for the ladies. It emerged in 2003 when Fif made his stamp as a top-tier hip-hop name... And he might have wanted Yayo to hold off on revealing this return.

In a video caught by Complex on Instagram, you can see 50 react to Tony's revelation while riding around in a car. "I can't tell Yayo nothing," he said with an annoyed expression on his face. Then, the clip of Tony Yayo making the announcement played, and Curtis Jackson looked at the camera with an exasperated expression.

Yayo commented under Complex's IG post with some crying-laughing emojis, so it looks like this isn't turning into a serious rift. We'll just have to wait and see when G-Unit and Reebok bring back the iconic collaboration.

50 Cent's G-Unit History

50 Cent has come a long way with G-Unit since its 1999 inception with Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo. They dominated with huge mixtapes, made it big with Get Rich Or Die Tryin', and expanded into seemingly every corner of hip-hop in the early-to-mid-2000s. Regional scenes, cross-state collaborations, rap feuds, marketing, business partnerships, entertainment ventures, brand deals... You name it.

What's more is that 50 Cent's G-Unit history continues to come up. During a recent club appearance in New York, former G-Unit affiliate The Game, whom has since had a strong beef with 50 and company, he talked about being kicked out of the group and told the crowd to "tell Fif I'm here."

Elsewhere, Tony Yayo reflected on G-Unit's iconic conflicts. Recently, he spoke on Ja Rule refusing to bury the hatchet with them, seemingly affirming they will always be at war.