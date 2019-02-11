spoiled
- RelationshipsAdam22 Spoils Lena The Plug With Green Lamborghini Urus: WatchAdam and Lena's love isn't conventional, but it's clearly brought them great success.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBoosie Spoils His Daughter On Her 16th BirthdayA sweet 16 means it's pink Benz time for the Baton Rouge MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsAri Fletcher Flexes Expensive Gifts From Moneybagg Yo On Her 27th Birthday: WatchBagg always goes hard for his girl.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearDDG Ices Halle Bailey Out In Celebration Of Her 22nd Birthday: WatchThe "Elon Musk" hitmaker and "The Little Mermaid" actress have been romantically linked for some time now.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeKodak Black Buys His Mom A $3M Mansion, Shows Off Shooting Injury On IG LiveThe rapper was also able to gift some of his friends $15K each.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsPardison Fontaine Spoils Megan Thee Stallion In Celebration Of Her College GraduationCongrats to Coach Meg on her major achievement!By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJeffree Star Responds To Mason Disick Diss10-year-old Mason Disick called make-up mogul Jeffree Star "spoiled AF" during a recent Instagram Live stream.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug On Why He Thinks Lil Wayne Doesn't Like Him: "He's Just So Spoiled"Young Thug idolizes Lil Wayne but he doesn't think the legend cares much for him.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentTom Holland Spoiled "Avengers: Endgame" For His Co-starsTom Holland is at it again with the spoilers.By hnhh
- SportsStephen Jackson Says Some NBA Players Lack "Love For The Game"Jackson isn't feeling the way players are these days.By Alexander Cole
- MusicOffset Spoils Cardi B Rotten With Breakfast & Flowers After Grammy WinThis time, the flowers didn't spell out "Take Me Back Cardi."By Alex Zidel