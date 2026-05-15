DJ Khaled Seemingly Proves Drake’s Point After “ICEMAN” Diss

Drake’s back with his latest album, ICEMAN, and no one is getting spared. Not even DJ Khaled, who frankly wasn’t much of a significant figure in hip-hop’s royal rumble in 2024 until he tried to roll out his album. His attempts to seem impartial failed. Then, he tried to announce that he had two Drake songs on his next album, and clearly, Drake wasn’t really interested in working with anyone who wasn’t coming to his defense.

Ultimately, it’s turned into a f*ck everyone campaign, and Khaled, specifically, caught one of the most personal disses on the album. On “Make Them Pay,” Drake fires shots directly at Khaled, claiming that his people are still waiting for him to do the bare minimum: say Free Palestine.

“And, Khaled, you know what I mean/ The beef was fully live, you went halal and got on your deen/And your people are still waitin' for a free Palestine/But apparently everything isn't black and white and red and green, damn,” Drake raps.

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DJ Khaled’s Apparent Response To Drake

Despite being completely f*cking silent on any issues related to Palestine throughout the past few years, Khaled shared a post that one might interpret as a response to Drake. He shared a video of himself riding a horse with his family in Jamaica, along with a specific quote from Sizzla’s “Dem Ah Wonder.”

“LET GOD RISE AND ALL HIS ENEMIES SCATTER .

No man nuh badda than JAH and a wi a run JAH crew

Unoo come in a unoo thousands and two

They stand against you and hating me

Dem just caant go through dem heart nuh clean nor free

I remind dem so much of who they are supposed to be

I am of royalty dem lost dem identity.”

In the song, Sizzla is basically saying that some people resent him because he reminds them of the dignity, identity, and higher standards they’ve abandoned. So if this does work as some sort of response to Drake, it doesn’t necessarily make sense considering Khaled has been mum as it relates to oppression, genocide, and the occupation of Palestinian land. And if Khaled truly believes that he “remind dem so much of who they are supposed to be,” then maybe he’s suggesting that Drake, too, shouldn't speak out against what's happening in Palestine.