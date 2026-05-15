Drake Is Dropping Three Albums Tonight: "Habibti," "Maid of Honour, & "ICEMAN"

Just moments ago, in the finale of his ICEMAN Episode 4 live stream, Drake revealed that he is dropping a total of three albums tonight. Originally, fans were only expecting ICEMAN. Instead, he revealed he is coming through with three albums. This includes the album Habibti and the album Maid Of Honour.

Overall, this is one of the wildest announcements we could have ever imagined. Drake is one of the biggest artists in the world, and three albums in one night is almost unheard of. If you are a fan of the artist, you have to feel as though this is one of the biggest nights in the history of music.

Of course, this could all be hyperbole. We still do not know what these projects are going to sound like. However, if one thing is for certain, it is that Drake is about to break the internet, and maybe even Spotify, with this release.

Drake To Drop Three Albums

It appears as though the first album in the trilogy is called Habibti. From there, the second album is going to be called Maid Of Honour. Lastly, you have ICEMAN, which is the album that all of the fans have been waiting for.

If Drake can deliver three banger albums back-to-back-to-back, his fans will be eternally grateful. If the albums don't live up to the hype, then fans are going to be extremely disappointed.

Whatever the case may be, this was going to be a special night, and it got a whole lot more special. Soon, we should get the tracklist and features for the project. Although for now, none of that has been unveiled.