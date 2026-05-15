Drake Is Dropping Three Albums Tonight: "Habibti," "Maid of Honour, & "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Drake just revealed to the world that he will be dropping three albums tonight, instead of just the originally planned "ICEMAN."

Just moments ago, in the finale of his ICEMAN Episode 4 live stream, Drake revealed that he is dropping a total of three albums tonight. Originally, fans were only expecting ICEMAN. Instead, he revealed he is coming through with three albums. This includes the album Habibti and the album Maid Of Honour.

Overall, this is one of the wildest announcements we could have ever imagined. Drake is one of the biggest artists in the world, and three albums in one night is almost unheard of. If you are a fan of the artist, you have to feel as though this is one of the biggest nights in the history of music.

Of course, this could all be hyperbole. We still do not know what these projects are going to sound like. However, if one thing is for certain, it is that Drake is about to break the internet, and maybe even Spotify, with this release.

Read More: Drake Reveals His Father Dennis Graham Has Cancer On New "ICEMAN" Track

Drake To Drop Three Albums

It appears as though the first album in the trilogy is called Habibti. From there, the second album is going to be called Maid Of Honour. Lastly, you have ICEMAN, which is the album that all of the fans have been waiting for.

If Drake can deliver three banger albums back-to-back-to-back, his fans will be eternally grateful. If the albums don't live up to the hype, then fans are going to be extremely disappointed.

Whatever the case may be, this was going to be a special night, and it got a whole lot more special. Soon, we should get the tracklist and features for the project. Although for now, none of that has been unveiled.

Stay tuned for more updates from the Drake triple-album release.

Read More: Drake's "ICEMAN" Episode 4 Has Arrived: Watch Here

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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