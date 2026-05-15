Habibti
- Songs Loe Shimmy has been taking the Southern hip-hop world by storm, and he now has a feature on a Drake song to his name.
By
Alexander Cole
- Music Drake just dropped off "ICEMAN," "HABIBTI," and "MAID OF HONOUR," and we have every feature and producer on the record.
By
Alexander Cole
- Mixtapes Drake shocked fans with a triple-album release, and one of those projects is "HABIBTI," clocking in at 11 tracks.
By
Alexander Cole
- Music Drake just revealed to the world that he will be dropping three albums tonight, instead of just the originally planned "ICEMAN."
By
Alexander Cole