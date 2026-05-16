Fortworth - Song by Drake featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR

On the album "HABIBTI," Drake delivered a gorgeous ballad called "Fortworth," which features his right-hand man, PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Drake dropped 43 new songs on Friday, spread out over the course of three albums. It was an extremely ambitious idea, yet somehow, he was able to make it work. It was the kind of surprise that fans were not expecting, but were certainly happy about. One of the albums is HABIBTI, and on that record is a gorgeous R&B cut featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR called "Fortworth." It doesn't sound outside of the realm of what these two have done before. Regardless, it is a nice track and one that sees both artists in their comfort zone.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!