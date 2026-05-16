Fortworth - Song by Drake featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR

Drake dropped 43 new songs on Friday, spread out over the course of three albums. It was an extremely ambitious idea, yet somehow, he was able to make it work. It was the kind of surprise that fans were not expecting, but were certainly happy about. One of the albums is HABIBTI, and on that record is a gorgeous R&B cut featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR called "Fortworth." It doesn't sound outside of the realm of what these two have done before. Regardless, it is a nice track and one that sees both artists in their comfort zone.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: HABIBTI
Quotable Lyrics from FORTWORTH
I'm getting booked in Little Rock, Arkansas
New Haven, Connecticut, and places where they probably still fly the Confederate
I'm all alone in the United States of America
And who's, who's back at home takin' care of ya?