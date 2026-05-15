Drake Takes Shots At A$AP Rocky & Rihanna On “ICEMAN”

It seems like much of the speculation surrounding Drake’s latest releases was true. Most recently, Charlamagne Tha God suggested that Drake had choice words for A$AP Rocky and DJ Khaled on ICEMAN. And that turned out to be true. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna ultimately caught a few bars on “Burning Bridges.”

In the song, Drake raps, “Your baby momma ain't even post a single, damn, where she at?" And later, raps, "You saw my brother, you was tryna fix it, now you drop your album and you back dissing.” While generic in nature, it doesn’t seem entirely out of place for him to try to go after his ex-girlfriend and ex-friend. The real question is, why does he keep trying to go after people’s partners as if that wasn’t what triggered Kendrick and Pusha to go scorched Earth on him in the first place?

The three-album release from Drake comes with plenty of commentary directed at his foes. Kendrick Lamar and Mustard catch a few strays, obviously, but the one shot that has been getting the most traction online relates to Drizzy’s issues with DJ Khaled. On “Make Them Pay,” Drake calls out the Miami producer for remaining silent on the genocide against Palestinians. Khaled, who is of Palestinian descent, has faced immense backlash since October 7th for failing to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian community during a time when they’re being systemically silenced. Drake, on the other hand, signed a letter calling for a ceasefire weeks after October 7th and also helped fundraise for Lebanon through OVO merch.

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Has A$AP Rocky Responded To Drake?

So far, we haven’t heard from A$AP Rocky. Chances are, he probably won’t have much to say in the near future. Rocky already fired shots at Drake on “Stole Ya Flow,” which he later explained wasn’t as serious as people were making it to be.

“I think hip-hop tactics and beefs is like WWF. It's like wrestling all the way," he told Ebro. "This thing between us, it's not real smoke, but I just don't f*ck with him. We was once friends, I feel like it's over females. I feel like he wasn't happy, and he expressed that. I think at some certain point when everybody getting older, it's just like you're supposed to be moving on. For you to still be picking at a female and all that, that's soft to me."