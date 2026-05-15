Drake Unveils Tracklist, Features, & Cover Art For "ICEMAN, "Habibti," And "Maid Of Honour"

BY Alexander Cole
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Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Drake waited until the last moment to reveal the tracklist, features, and cover art for his brand-new album, "ICEMAN."

Moments ago, Drake stunned the hip-hop world when he revealed that instead of just dropping ICEMAN, there would be three separate album releases. He is also dropping Habibti and Maid of Honour. It is currently very unclear which songs will appear on which album. Furthermore, we still do not know if the ICEMAN Episode 4 broadcast was only for the ICEMAN tracks.

Either way, the artist has just come through with the cover art for all three albums. These were shown off on his Instagram page, which means they are, indeed, official. The hype is real, and fans could not be more excited about the prospect of more Drake albums.

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Drake Gives The Fans What They Want

Below, you can find the cover for HABIBTI.

From there, Drake unveiled the cover for Maid of Honour, which looks interesting, and it has us curious for the direction he is about to go in.

Finally, he dropped off the cover art for ICEMAN, which feels like a nod to Michael Jackson.

Below, you can find the tracklist and features for each album, courtesy of Kurrco.

ICEMAN

▫️ Make Them Cry
▫️ Dust
▫️ Whisper My Name
▫️ Janice STFU
▫️ Ran To Atlanta feat. FUTURE & MOLLY SANTANA
▫️ Shabang
▫️ Make Them Pay
▫️ Burning Bridges
▫️ National Treasures
▫️ B’s On The Table feat. 21 SAVAGE
▫️ What Did I Miss?
▫️ Plot Twist
▫️ 2 Hard 4 The Radio
▫️ Make Them Remember
▫️ Little Birdie
▫️ Don’t Worry
▫️ Firm Friends
▫️ Make Them Know

MAID OF HONOUR

▫️ Hoe Phase
▫️ Road Trips
▫️ Outside Tweaking feat. STUNNA SANDY
▫️ Cheetah Print feat. SEXYY RED
▫️ Which One feat. CENTRAL CEE
▫️ Amazing Shape feat. POPCAAN
▫️ BBW
▫️ True Bestie feat. ICONIC SAVVY
▫️ Where’s Your Stuff Interlude
▫️ New Bestie
▫️ Q&A
▫️ Stuck
▫️ Goose and The Juice
▫️ Princess

HABIBTI

▫️ Rusty Intro
▫️ WNBA
▫️ Slap The City
▫️ High Fives
▫️ Hurrr Nor Thurrr feat. SEXYY RED
▫️ I’m Spent feat. LOE SHIMMY
▫️ Classic
▫️ Gen 5
▫️ White Bone
▫️ Fortworth feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR
▫️ Prioritizing

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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