Drake Unveils Tracklist, Features, & Cover Art For "ICEMAN, "Habibti," And "Maid Of Honour"

Moments ago, Drake stunned the hip-hop world when he revealed that instead of just dropping ICEMAN, there would be three separate album releases. He is also dropping Habibti and Maid of Honour. It is currently very unclear which songs will appear on which album. Furthermore, we still do not know if the ICEMAN Episode 4 broadcast was only for the ICEMAN tracks.

Either way, the artist has just come through with the cover art for all three albums. These were shown off on his Instagram page, which means they are, indeed, official. The hype is real, and fans could not be more excited about the prospect of more Drake albums.

Drake Gives The Fans What They Want

Below, you can find the cover for HABIBTI.

From there, Drake unveiled the cover for Maid of Honour, which looks interesting, and it has us curious for the direction he is about to go in.

Finally, he dropped off the cover art for ICEMAN, which feels like a nod to Michael Jackson.

Below, you can find the tracklist and features for each album, courtesy of Kurrco.

ICEMAN

▫️ Make Them Cry

▫️ Dust

▫️ Whisper My Name

▫️ Janice STFU

▫️ Ran To Atlanta feat. FUTURE & MOLLY SANTANA

▫️ Shabang

▫️ Make Them Pay

▫️ Burning Bridges

▫️ National Treasures

▫️ B’s On The Table feat. 21 SAVAGE

▫️ What Did I Miss?

▫️ Plot Twist

▫️ 2 Hard 4 The Radio

▫️ Make Them Remember

▫️ Little Birdie

▫️ Don’t Worry

▫️ Firm Friends

▫️ Make Them Know

MAID OF HONOUR

▫️ Hoe Phase

▫️ Road Trips

▫️ Outside Tweaking feat. STUNNA SANDY

▫️ Cheetah Print feat. SEXYY RED

▫️ Which One feat. CENTRAL CEE

▫️ Amazing Shape feat. POPCAAN

▫️ BBW

▫️ True Bestie feat. ICONIC SAVVY

▫️ Where’s Your Stuff Interlude

▫️ New Bestie

▫️ Q&A

▫️ Stuck

▫️ Goose and The Juice

▫️ Princess

HABIBTI

▫️ Rusty Intro

▫️ WNBA

▫️ Slap The City

▫️ High Fives

▫️ Hurrr Nor Thurrr feat. SEXYY RED

▫️ I’m Spent feat. LOE SHIMMY

▫️ Classic

▫️ Gen 5

▫️ White Bone

▫️ Fortworth feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR

▫️ Prioritizing